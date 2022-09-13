Callaway Golf announces new Apex Black irons

Callaway Golf has long had a soft spot for golfers who like a different-than-standard iron. Now they've launched their new Apex Black Irons.

The Apex Black irons feature a Black Plasma PVD finish, while sporting all of the technology and features found in the Apex 21 irons.

The body of the Apex '21 is made of 1025 carbon steel, while the iron's face insert is high-strength steel, designed to deliver high ball speeds.

The players distance iron features a Flash Face Cup and a tungsten Energy Core that's fivefold meatier than the last generation, with more weight in the shorter irons to drive down the center-of-gravity location and offer optimized launch conditions. The placement of the tungsten, which runs from heel to toe at the bottom of the club, is unique to each club: moving from the hitting zone in scoring clubs to a lower position in longer irons.

The Flash face and the tungsten combine to bring the sweet spot lower on the head while making it larger. That's where more golfers mishit, so that means more consistent distance on more shots.

The Callaway Apex Black irons will be available for pre-order on Sept. 9 and will be available at retail on Sept. 30. The irons, sold in 4-iron through approach wedge, are $215 each in stock True Temper Elevate MPH 95 Black steel shafts and $229.28 each in stock UST Recoil Dark Black 75 graphite shafts. Several no-upcharge steel shafts are available, as well as other upgraded graphite options.