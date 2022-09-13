Bushnell Golf's new Pro X3 laser rangefinder adds in local elevation for even better yardages
Equipment

Bushnell Golf’s new Pro X3 laser rangefinder adds in local elevation for even better yardages

09/13/2022 at 3:41 pm
Golf News Net


Bushnell Golf believes it has taken the laser rangefinder to a new level with its latest release, the Pro X3.

The Pro X3, which builds on the Pro XE, introduces an update to Slope With Elements technology, allowing a player to store their home elevation to show compensating distances at their home course or the course they frequent the most.

The Pro X3 also features a new locking slope switch, which greatly reduces the chances of accidently moving the unit into Slope mode during tournament play.

The unit also features a new dual display, with the option to toggle between a bright red or black display depending on user preferences and lighting. PinSeeker technology with Visual Jolt gives the user a clear signal when they've hit their target.

The Pro X3 can pick up flags from as far as 600 yards away, with a backlit display and 7x magnification for clear, clean images.

The unit is IPX7 waterproof, has a Bite magnetic cart mount and comes in a rubber-fronted metal housing for sturdy use (and abuse) in all conditions.

The Bushnell Golf Pro X3 will be available later in the fall for $600.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.