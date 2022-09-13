Bushnell Golf’s new Pro X3 laser rangefinder adds in local elevation for even better yardages

Bushnell Golf believes it has taken the laser rangefinder to a new level with its latest release, the Pro X3.

The Pro X3, which builds on the Pro XE, introduces an update to Slope With Elements technology, allowing a player to store their home elevation to show compensating distances at their home course or the course they frequent the most.

The Pro X3 also features a new locking slope switch, which greatly reduces the chances of accidently moving the unit into Slope mode during tournament play.

The unit also features a new dual display, with the option to toggle between a bright red or black display depending on user preferences and lighting. PinSeeker technology with Visual Jolt gives the user a clear signal when they've hit their target.

The Pro X3 can pick up flags from as far as 600 yards away, with a backlit display and 7x magnification for clear, clean images.

The unit is IPX7 waterproof, has a Bite magnetic cart mount and comes in a rubber-fronted metal housing for sturdy use (and abuse) in all conditions.

The Bushnell Golf Pro X3 will be available later in the fall for $600.