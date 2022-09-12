2022 Sanford International betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/12/2022 at 4:59 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Sanford International betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Steve Stricker is next best on the table at 5-to-1 (+500).

Steve Alker is at 8-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Sanford International, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to South Dakota once again in an event that's well supported by the community and has trended toward top players.

2022 Sanford International betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 350
Steve Stricker 500
Steven Alker 800
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1200
Bernhard Langer 1600
Ernie Els 1600
Jerry Kelly 1600
Alex Cejka 2500
Darren Clarke 2500
David Toms 2800
Rod Pampling 2800
Stephen Ames 3300
Thongchai Jaidee 3300
Doug Barron 3500
Steve Flesch 4000
Brandt Jobe 4500
Paul Broadhurst 4500
Fred Couples 5000
K.J. Choi 5000
Woody Austin 5500
John Huston 6600
Kevin Sutherland 6600
Mike Weir 7000
Joe Durant 7500
Paul Goydos 7500
Bob Estes 8000
Brett Quigley 8000
Brian Gay 8000
Colin Montgomerie 8000
Ken Duke 8000
Tim Petrovic 8000
Y.E. Yang 8000
Kirk Triplett 9000
Marco Dawson 9000
Robert Karlsson 10000
Scott Parel 10000
Gene Sauers 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Billy Andrade 15000
Stuart Appleby 15000

