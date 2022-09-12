2022 Sanford International betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Sanford International betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +350 betting odds.

Steve Stricker is next best on the table at 5-to-1 (+500).

Steve Alker is at 8-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Sanford International, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to South Dakota once again in an event that's well supported by the community and has trended toward top players.

2022 Sanford International betting odds: Outright winner