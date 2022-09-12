2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hideki Matsuyama, who comes into the week at +10400 betting odds.

Max Homa and Corey Conners next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Four players are at 28-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Fortinet Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Fortinet Championship, with the PGA Tour starting the final wraparound season at Silverado, as it has for years now. Consider this a precursor for the Presidents Cup.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner