2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hideki Matsuyama, who comes into the week at +10400 betting odds.
Max Homa and Corey Conners next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Four players are at 28-to-1 betting odds.
2022 Fortinet Championship: Preview
This week, we have the Fortinet Championship, with the PGA Tour starting the final wraparound season at Silverado, as it has for years now. Consider this a precursor for the Presidents Cup.
2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1400
|Corey Conners
|1600
|Max Homa
|1600
|Cameron Davis
|2800
|Maverick McNealy
|2800
|Sahith Theegala
|2800
|Taylor Pendrith
|2800
|Davis Riley
|3000
|Emiliano Grillo
|3500
|Brendan Steele
|4000
|Taylor Montgomery
|4500
|Tom Hoge
|4500
|Justin Suh
|5000
|Webb Simpson
|5000
|Wyndham Clark
|5000
|Alex Noren
|5500
|Denny McCarthy
|5500
|Thomas Detry
|5500
|Trey Mullinax
|5500
|Troy Merritt
|5500
|Chris Kirk
|6000
|Gary Woodland
|6000
|Jason Day
|6000
|Andrew Putnam
|6600
|Cameron Champ
|6600
|Chez Reavie
|7000
|J.J. Spaun
|7500
|Nick Hardy
|7500
|Justin Lower
|8000
|Kevin Streelman
|8000
|Matt Kuchar
|8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|8000
|Taylor Moore
|8000
|Zac Blair
|8000
|Adam Long
|9000
|Adam Svensson
|9000
|Alex Smalley
|9000
|Callum Tarren
|9000
|Carl Yuan
|9000
|Mark Hubbard
|9000
|Michael Gligic
|9000
|Stewart Cink
|9000
|Austin Eckroat
|10000
|Brandon Wu
|10000
|David Lipsky
|10000
|Lee Hodges
|10000
|Lucas Glover
|10000
|Martin Laird
|10000
|Russell Knox
|10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|10000
|Will Gordon
|10000
|Austin Cook
|11000
|Brendon Todd
|11000
|Charley Hoffman
|11000
|Chesson Hadley
|11000
|Dylan Frittelli
|11000
|John Huh
|11000
|Matt Wallace
|11000
|Matthew Nesmith
|11000
|Rickie Fowler
|11000
|Tyler Duncan
|11000
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|12500
|Christopher Gotterup
|12500
|Danny Willett
|12500
|Doc Redman
|12500
|Harris English
|12500
|Hayden Buckley
|12500
|James Hahn
|12500
|Joel Dahmen
|12500
|Matti Schmid
|12500
|Michael Kim
|12500
|Scott Piercy
|12500
|Doug Ghim
|14000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14000