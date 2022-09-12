2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/12/2022 at 4:48 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Hideki Matsuyama, who comes into the week at +10400 betting odds.

Max Homa and Corey Conners next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Four players are at 28-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Fortinet Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Fortinet Championship, with the PGA Tour starting the final wraparound season at Silverado, as it has for years now. Consider this a precursor for the Presidents Cup.

2022 Fortinet Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Hideki Matsuyama 1400
Corey Conners 1600
Max Homa 1600
Cameron Davis 2800
Maverick McNealy 2800
Sahith Theegala 2800
Taylor Pendrith 2800
Davis Riley 3000
Emiliano Grillo 3500
Brendan Steele 4000
Taylor Montgomery 4500
Tom Hoge 4500
Justin Suh 5000
Webb Simpson 5000
Wyndham Clark 5000
Alex Noren 5500
Denny McCarthy 5500
Thomas Detry 5500
Trey Mullinax 5500
Troy Merritt 5500
Chris Kirk 6000
Gary Woodland 6000
Jason Day 6000
Andrew Putnam 6600
Cameron Champ 6600
Chez Reavie 7000
J.J. Spaun 7500
Nick Hardy 7500
Justin Lower 8000
Kevin Streelman 8000
Matt Kuchar 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Taylor Moore 8000
Zac Blair 8000
Adam Long 9000
Adam Svensson 9000
Alex Smalley 9000
Callum Tarren 9000
Carl Yuan 9000
Mark Hubbard 9000
Michael Gligic 9000
Stewart Cink 9000
Austin Eckroat 10000
Brandon Wu 10000
David Lipsky 10000
Lee Hodges 10000
Lucas Glover 10000
Martin Laird 10000
Russell Knox 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Austin Cook 11000
Brendon Todd 11000
Charley Hoffman 11000
Chesson Hadley 11000
Dylan Frittelli 11000
John Huh 11000
Matt Wallace 11000
Matthew Nesmith 11000
Rickie Fowler 11000
Tyler Duncan 11000
Beau Hossler 12500
C.T. Pan 12500
Christopher Gotterup 12500
Danny Willett 12500
Doc Redman 12500
Harris English 12500
Hayden Buckley 12500
James Hahn 12500
Joel Dahmen 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Michael Kim 12500
Scott Piercy 12500
Doug Ghim 14000
Mackenzie Hughes 14000

