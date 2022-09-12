2022 DS Automobile Italian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Italy.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open field

