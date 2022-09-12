2022 DS Automobile Italian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 34th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Italy.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Luca Cianchetti
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Luke Donald
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Marco Florioli
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Giacomo Fortini
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Manfredi Manica
- Richard Mansell
- Giovanni Manzoni
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Julien Quesne
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Robert Rock
- Andrea Romano
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Andrea Saracino
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Clancy Waugh
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open field
- 2. Rory Mcilroy
- 10. Viktor Hovland
- 11. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 28. Tyrrell Hatton