2022 BMW PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Golfpass apps

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship is the latest event of the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the BMW PGA Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 BMW PGA Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel airs 20 hours of coverage of the tournament, with DP World Tour streaming airing through NBC Sports online streaming products.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage. Golf Channel's website and app, as well as the NBC Sports apps will live stream coverage starting each of all four days. Golfpass subscribers will have access to exclusive online featured groups streaming starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern each day.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2022 BMW PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 8

Golfpass Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Golfpass Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Golfpass Featured Groups: 3:30 a.m. start

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11