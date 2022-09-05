2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Hyo Joo Kim are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hye Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Kroger Queen City Championship, with the LPGA Tour finishing off an Ohio swing in a new event.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds: Outright winner