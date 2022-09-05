2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Hyo Joo Kim are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Hye Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1.
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Kroger Queen City Championship, with the LPGA Tour finishing off an Ohio swing in a new event.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nasa Hatoka
|1000
|Brooke Henderson
|1200
|Hyo Joo Kim
|1200
|Minjee Lee
|1200
|Hye Jin Choi
|1400
|Sei Young Kim
|1400
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1800
|Leona Maguire
|2000
|Lexi Thompson
|2000
|Hannah Green
|2500
|Jessica Korda
|2500
|Megan Khang
|2500
|Alison Lee
|2800
|Xiyu Lin
|2800
|Danielle Kang
|3000
|Lucy Li
|3300
|Ayaka Furue
|3500
|Gaby Lopez
|4500
|A Lim Kim
|5000
|Anna Nordqvist
|5000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|5000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|5500
|Ashleigh Buhai
|5500
|Marina Alex
|6000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|7000
|Allisen Corpuz
|7500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|7500
|Narin An
|8000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|8000
|Yuka Saso
|8000
|Ally Ewing
|9000
|Mina Harigae
|9000
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|9000
|Andrea Lee
|10000
|Bittany Altomare
|10000
|Chella Choi
|10000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Hinako Shibuno
|11000
|Lauren Stephenson
|11000
|Lizette Salas
|11000
|Wichanee Meechai
|11000
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|12500
|Jenny Shin
|12500
|Paula Reto
|12500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|12500
|Bronte Law
|14000
|Stacy Lewis
|14000
|Anne van Dam
|16000
|Ruoning Yin
|16000
|Amanda Doherty
|17500