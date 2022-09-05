2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

09/05/2022 at 2:47 pm
The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nasa Hataoka, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Hyo Joo Kim are at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Hye Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim are at 14-to-1.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Kroger Queen City Championship, with the LPGA Tour finishing off an Ohio swing in a new event.

2022 Kroger Queen City Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nasa Hatoka 1000
Brooke Henderson 1200
Hyo Joo Kim 1200
Minjee Lee 1200
Hye Jin Choi 1400
Sei Young Kim 1400
Atthaya Thitikul 1800
Leona Maguire 2000
Lexi Thompson 2000
Hannah Green 2500
Jessica Korda 2500
Megan Khang 2500
Alison Lee 2800
Xiyu Lin 2800
Danielle Kang 3000
Lucy Li 3300
Ayaka Furue 3500
Gaby Lopez 4500
A Lim Kim 5000
Anna Nordqvist 5000
Jennifer Kupcho 5000
Ariya Jutanugarn 5500
Ashleigh Buhai 5500
Marina Alex 6000
Jeongeun Lee6 7000
Allisen Corpuz 7500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 7500
Narin An 8000
Patty Tavatanakit 8000
Yuka Saso 8000
Ally Ewing 9000
Mina Harigae 9000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 9000
Andrea Lee 10000
Bittany Altomare 10000
Chella Choi 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Hinako Shibuno 11000
Lauren Stephenson 11000
Lizette Salas 11000
Wichanee Meechai 11000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 12500
Jenny Shin 12500
Paula Reto 12500
Sarah Schmelzel 12500
Bronte Law 14000
Stacy Lewis 14000
Anne van Dam 16000
Ruoning Yin 16000
Amanda Doherty 17500

