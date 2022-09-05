2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/05/2022 at 2:03 pm
The 2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is on 8-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick is at 11-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 16-to-1.

2022 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the European Tour back to its home at Wentworth Club in its flagship tournament. The field is excellent, and there's a mixture of PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV players coming together in what could be an awkward week.

2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIIroy 650
Jon Rahm 800
Matthew Fitzpatrick 1100
Shane Lowry 1600
Viktor Hovland 2200
Billy Horschel 2800
Talor Gooch 2800
Tyrrell Hatton 3000
Abraham Ancer 3300
Adam Scott 3300
Tommy Fleetwood 3300
Patrick Reed 4000
Branden Grace 5000
Sergio Garcia 5000
Thomas Pieters 5000
Jordan Smith 6000
Justin Rose 6000
Danny Willett 6600
Lee Westwood 6600
Callum Shinkwin 7000
Dean Burmester 7000
Robert MacIntyre 7000
Ryan Fox 7000
Fabrizio Zanotti 7500
Adrian Meronk 8000
Alexander Bjork 8000
Antione Rozner 8000
Eddie Pepperell 8000
Ewen Ferguson 8000
Francesco Molinari 8000
Matt Wallace 8000
Aaron Rai 9000
Adri Arnaus 10000
Bernd Wiesberger 10000
Lucus Herbert 10000
Marcus Helligkilde 10000
Min Woo Lee 10000
Rasmus Hojgaard 10000
Thomas Detry 10000
Thriston Lawrence 10000
Victor Perez 10000
Andy Sullivan 12500
Connor Syme 12500
Hurly Long 12500
Ian Poulter 12500
John Catlin 12500
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 12500
Kurt Kitayama 12500
Laurie Canter 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Matthew Jordan 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Richie Ramsay 12500
Romain Langasque 12500
Ross Fisher 12500
Sam Horfield 12500
Thorbjorn Olesen 12500
Justin Harding 14000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 14000
Marcus Armitage 14000
Pablo Larrazabal 14000
Sean Croker 14000
Adrian Otaegui 15000
Haotong Li 15000
Jason Scrivener 15000
Julien Brun 15000
Matthew Southgate 15000
Maximillian Kieffer 15000
Mikko Korhonen 15000
Nicolai Hojgaard 15000
George Coetzee 17500
Guido Migliozzi 17500
Jack Senior 17500
Joachim B Hansen 17500
Johannes Veerman 17500
Joost Luiten 17500
Jorge Campillo 17500
Marcus Kinhult 17500
Nacho Elvira 17500
Sami Valimaki 17500
Tapio Pulkkanen 17500
David Law 20000
Edoardo Molinari 20000
Francesco Laporta 20000
Garrick Higgo 20000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 20000
Scott Jamieson 20000
Brandon Stone 25000
Grant Forrest 25000
Jeff Winther 25000
Julien Guerrier 25000
Justin Walters 25000
Kalle Samooja 25000
Richard Bland 25000
Sebastian Soderberg 25000
Shubhanker Sharma 25000

