2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Jon Rahm is on 8-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick is at 11-to-1.
Shane Lowry is on 16-to-1.
2022 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the European Tour back to its home at Wentworth Club in its flagship tournament. The field is excellent, and there's a mixture of PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV players coming together in what could be an awkward week.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIIroy
|650
|Jon Rahm
|800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1100
|Shane Lowry
|1600
|Viktor Hovland
|2200
|Billy Horschel
|2800
|Talor Gooch
|2800
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3000
|Abraham Ancer
|3300
|Adam Scott
|3300
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3300
|Patrick Reed
|4000
|Branden Grace
|5000
|Sergio Garcia
|5000
|Thomas Pieters
|5000
|Jordan Smith
|6000
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Danny Willett
|6600
|Lee Westwood
|6600
|Callum Shinkwin
|7000
|Dean Burmester
|7000
|Robert MacIntyre
|7000
|Ryan Fox
|7000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|7500
|Adrian Meronk
|8000
|Alexander Bjork
|8000
|Antione Rozner
|8000
|Eddie Pepperell
|8000
|Ewen Ferguson
|8000
|Francesco Molinari
|8000
|Matt Wallace
|8000
|Aaron Rai
|9000
|Adri Arnaus
|10000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|10000
|Lucus Herbert
|10000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|10000
|Min Woo Lee
|10000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|10000
|Thomas Detry
|10000
|Thriston Lawrence
|10000
|Victor Perez
|10000
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Connor Syme
|12500
|Hurly Long
|12500
|Ian Poulter
|12500
|John Catlin
|12500
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|12500
|Kurt Kitayama
|12500
|Laurie Canter
|12500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|12500
|Matthew Jordan
|12500
|Matti Schmid
|12500
|Richie Ramsay
|12500
|Romain Langasque
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500
|Sam Horfield
|12500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|12500
|Justin Harding
|14000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|14000
|Marcus Armitage
|14000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|14000
|Sean Croker
|14000
|Adrian Otaegui
|15000
|Haotong Li
|15000
|Jason Scrivener
|15000
|Julien Brun
|15000
|Matthew Southgate
|15000
|Maximillian Kieffer
|15000
|Mikko Korhonen
|15000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|15000
|George Coetzee
|17500
|Guido Migliozzi
|17500
|Jack Senior
|17500
|Joachim B Hansen
|17500
|Johannes Veerman
|17500
|Joost Luiten
|17500
|Jorge Campillo
|17500
|Marcus Kinhult
|17500
|Nacho Elvira
|17500
|Sami Valimaki
|17500
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|17500
|David Law
|20000
|Edoardo Molinari
|20000
|Francesco Laporta
|20000
|Garrick Higgo
|20000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|20000
|Scott Jamieson
|20000
|Brandon Stone
|25000
|Grant Forrest
|25000
|Jeff Winther
|25000
|Julien Guerrier
|25000
|Justin Walters
|25000
|Kalle Samooja
|25000
|Richard Bland
|25000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|25000
|Shubhanker Sharma
|25000