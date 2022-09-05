2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Jon Rahm is on 8-to-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick is at 11-to-1.

Shane Lowry is on 16-to-1.

2022 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the European Tour back to its home at Wentworth Club in its flagship tournament. The field is excellent, and there's a mixture of PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV players coming together in what could be an awkward week.

2022 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner