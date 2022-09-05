2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/05/2022 at 2:51 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +475 betting odds.

Steve Stricker is next best on the table at 5-to-1 (+500).

Steve Alker is at 15-to-2 betting odds.

This week, we have the Ascension Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to the St. Louis area. This is a relativly new tournament without a ton of history.

2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 475
Steve Stricker 500
Steven Alker 750
Jerry Kelly 1100
Ernie Els 1800
Stephen Ames 1800
David Toms 2000
Bernhard Langer 2200
Jim Furyk 2200
Darren Clarke 2500
Thongchai Jaidee 2500
Doug Barron 2800
Rod Pampling 3000
Paul Broadhurst 3300
KJ Choi 4500
Woody Austin 4500
Brandt Jobe 5000
Mike Weir 5000
Steve Flesch 5000
Colin Montgomerie 5500
Joe Durrant 5500
Brett Quigley 6000
Brian Gay 6000
Kevin Sutherland 6600
Gene Sauers 7500
Scott Parel 7500
Tim Petrovic 7500
Ken Duke 8000
Marco Dawson 8000
Kirk Triplett 9000
Stuart Appleby 10000
Billy Andrade 11000
John Houston 11000
Shane Bertsch 12500
Y.E. Yang 12500
Robert Karlsson 14000
Bob Estes 15000
Duffy Waldorf 15000
Jay Haas 16000
Jeff Maggert 16000
Lee Janzen 16000
Scott Dunlap 16000
Justin Leonard 17500
Paul Stankowski 17500
Rocco Mediate 17500
Harrison Frazar 20000
Ken Tanigawa 20000
Scott McCarron 20000
John Daly 22500
Tim Herron 25000

