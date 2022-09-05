2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Padraig Harrington, who comes into the week at +475 betting odds.

Steve Stricker is next best on the table at 5-to-1 (+500).

Steve Alker is at 15-to-2 betting odds.

This week, we have the Ascension Charity Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to the St. Louis area. This is a relativly new tournament without a ton of history.

2022 Ascension Charity Classic betting odds: Outright winner