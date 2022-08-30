2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Korn Ferry Tour

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

08/30/2022 at 11:08 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

The Korn Ferry Tour betting favorites this week are Dean Burmester and Justin Lower, who come into the week at +2200 betting odds.

Joseph Bramlett and Matti Schmid are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

Thomas Detry and Justin Suh are at 28-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals concluding in Indiana. Vic National is a difficult, tight golf course that demands a lot from players. It's also quite long and subject to substantial wind.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Dean Burmester 2200
Justin Lower 2200
Joseph Bramlett 2500
Matti Schmid 2500
Justin Suh 2800
Thomas Detry 2800
Min Woo Lee 3000
Nick Hardy 3000
Austin Cook 3300
Chris Gotterup 3500
Michael Kim 3500
MJ Daffue 3500
Zecheng Dou 3500
Carl Yuan 4000
Henrik Norlander 4000
Robby Shelton 4000
Will Gordon 4000
Hurly Long 4500
Michael Gligic 4500
Austin Eckroat 5000
David Lingmerth 5000
Doc Redman 5000
Paul Haley II 5000
Seonghyeon Kim 5000
Davis Thompson 5500
Sam Stevens 5500
Cameron Percy 6000
Kelly Kraft 6000
Pierceson Coody 6000
Augusto Nunez 6600
Ben Martin 6600
Hank Lebioda 6600
Jason Scrivener 6600
Yannik Paul 6600
Nicholas Lindheim 7000
Patrick Fishburn 7500
Ben Griffin 8000
Ben Taylor 8000
Fabian Gomez 8000
Haotong Li 8000
Vincent Norman 8000
Brian Stuard 9000
Ryan Armour 9000
Satoshi Kodaira 9000
Brice Garnett 10000
Harry Hall 10000
Jeremy Paul 10000
Norman Xiong 10000
Philip Knowles 10000
Roger Sloan 10000
Aaron Baddeley 11000
Brandon Hagy 11000
Brandon Matthews 11000
Brent Grant 11000
Byeong-Hun An 11000
Kevin Yu 11000
Patrick Flavin 11000
Bo Hoag 12500
Chan Kim 12500
Jonathan Byrd 12500
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 12500
Rob Oppenhiem 12500
Grayson Murray 14000
Harry Higgs 14000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 14000
Scott Gutschewski 14000
Scott Harrington 14000
David Kocher 15000
Harrison Endycott 15000
Mac Meissner 15000
Nicolas Echavarria 15000
Kyle Stanley 16000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.