2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.
The Korn Ferry Tour betting favorites this week are Dean Burmester and Justin Lower, who come into the week at +2200 betting odds.
Joseph Bramlett and Matti Schmid are next best on the table at 25-to-1.
Thomas Detry and Justin Suh are at 28-to-1 betting odds.
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship: Preview
This week, we have the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals concluding in Indiana. Vic National is a difficult, tight golf course that demands a lot from players. It's also quite long and subject to substantial wind.
2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Dean Burmester
|2200
|Justin Lower
|2200
|Joseph Bramlett
|2500
|Matti Schmid
|2500
|Justin Suh
|2800
|Thomas Detry
|2800
|Min Woo Lee
|3000
|Nick Hardy
|3000
|Austin Cook
|3300
|Chris Gotterup
|3500
|Michael Kim
|3500
|MJ Daffue
|3500
|Zecheng Dou
|3500
|Carl Yuan
|4000
|Henrik Norlander
|4000
|Robby Shelton
|4000
|Will Gordon
|4000
|Hurly Long
|4500
|Michael Gligic
|4500
|Austin Eckroat
|5000
|David Lingmerth
|5000
|Doc Redman
|5000
|Paul Haley II
|5000
|Seonghyeon Kim
|5000
|Davis Thompson
|5500
|Sam Stevens
|5500
|Cameron Percy
|6000
|Kelly Kraft
|6000
|Pierceson Coody
|6000
|Augusto Nunez
|6600
|Ben Martin
|6600
|Hank Lebioda
|6600
|Jason Scrivener
|6600
|Yannik Paul
|6600
|Nicholas Lindheim
|7000
|Patrick Fishburn
|7500
|Ben Griffin
|8000
|Ben Taylor
|8000
|Fabian Gomez
|8000
|Haotong Li
|8000
|Vincent Norman
|8000
|Brian Stuard
|9000
|Ryan Armour
|9000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|9000
|Brice Garnett
|10000
|Harry Hall
|10000
|Jeremy Paul
|10000
|Norman Xiong
|10000
|Philip Knowles
|10000
|Roger Sloan
|10000
|Aaron Baddeley
|11000
|Brandon Hagy
|11000
|Brandon Matthews
|11000
|Brent Grant
|11000
|Byeong-Hun An
|11000
|Kevin Yu
|11000
|Patrick Flavin
|11000
|Bo Hoag
|12500
|Chan Kim
|12500
|Jonathan Byrd
|12500
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|12500
|Rob Oppenhiem
|12500
|Grayson Murray
|14000
|Harry Higgs
|14000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|14000
|Scott Gutschewski
|14000
|Scott Harrington
|14000
|David Kocher
|15000
|Harrison Endycott
|15000
|Mac Meissner
|15000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|15000
|Kyle Stanley
|16000