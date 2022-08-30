2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

The Korn Ferry Tour betting favorites this week are Dean Burmester and Justin Lower, who come into the week at +2200 betting odds.

Joseph Bramlett and Matti Schmid are next best on the table at 25-to-1.

Thomas Detry and Justin Suh are at 28-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship: Preview

This week, we have the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals concluding in Indiana. Vic National is a difficult, tight golf course that demands a lot from players. It's also quite long and subject to substantial wind.

