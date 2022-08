2022 Dana Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Dana Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Minjee Lee is at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Nasa Hataoka is at 11-to-1.

2022 Dana Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dana Open, with the LPGA Tour starting off an Ohio swing in a long-running event that has a history of producing great champions.

2022 Dana Open betting odds: Outright winner