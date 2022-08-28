2022 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Stricker managed to pull out the tournament by a shot over Brett Quigley, winning the 54-hole tournament on 15-under 201. Jeff Maggert finished in solo third place, two shots back of Stricker.

Padraig Harrington, in position for another PGA Tour Champions win, shot 70 in the final round and finished tied for fourth place with Scott Dunlap.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Steve Stricker wins the 19th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Steve Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Ascension Charity Challenge.

2022 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details