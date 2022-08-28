2022 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 The Ally Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich.

Stricker managed to pull out the tournament by a shot over Brett Quigley, winning the 54-hole tournament on 15-under 201. Jeff Maggert finished in solo third place, two shots back of Stricker.

Padraig Harrington, in position for another PGA Tour Champions win, shot 70 in the final round and finished tied for fourth place with Scott Dunlap.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

The Ally Challenge recap notes

Steve Stricker wins the 19th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Steve Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Ascension Charity Challenge.

2022 The Ally Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -15 70 64 67 201 $300,000
2 Brett Quigley -14 66 68 68 202 $176,000
3 Jeff Maggert -13 68 70 65 203 $144,000
T4 Scott Dunlap -12 70 63 71 204 $108,000
T4 Padraig Harrington -12 68 66 70 204 $108,000
T6 Rod Pampling -11 69 68 68 205 $72,000
T6 Stephen Ames -11 66 69 70 205 $72,000
T6 Ernie Els -11 68 67 70 205 $72,000
T9 John Huston -10 71 68 67 206 $54,000
T9 Steven Alker -10 68 68 70 206 $54,000
T11 Paul Broadhurst -9 69 71 67 207 $46,000
T11 Shane Bertsch -9 68 68 71 207 $46,000
T13 Fred Funk -8 65 75 68 208 $38,000
T13 Jim Furyk -8 69 70 69 208 $38,000
T13 David Toms -8 69 67 72 208 $38,000
T16 Jerry Kelly -7 70 70 69 209 $28,371
T16 Ken Duke -7 68 70 71 209 $28,371
T16 Woody Austin -7 66 71 72 209 $28,371
T16 Kent Jones -7 68 70 71 209 $28,371
T16 Mario Tiziani -7 69 68 72 209 $28,371
T16 Joe Durant -7 69 67 73 209 $28,371
T16 Duffy Waldorf -7 69 66 74 209 $28,371
T23 Gene Sauers -6 73 71 66 210 $20,040
T23 Lee Janzen -6 68 75 67 210 $20,040
T23 David Frost -6 68 74 68 210 $20,040
T23 Rocco Mediate -6 69 72 69 210 $20,040
T23 Paul Stankowski -6 69 70 71 210 $20,040
T28 Scott Parel -5 67 76 68 211 $15,840
T28 K.J. Choi -5 69 71 71 211 $15,840
T28 Paul Goydos -5 70 69 72 211 $15,840
T28 Bernhard Langer -5 70 69 72 211 $15,840
T28 Alex Cejka -5 69 68 74 211 $15,840
T33 Ricardo Gonzalez -4 72 73 67 212 $12,600
T33 Jesper Parnevik -4 73 71 68 212 $12,600
T33 David McKenzie -4 73 70 69 212 $12,600
T33 Thongchai Jaidee -4 73 69 70 212 $12,600
T33 Alan McLean -4 68 71 73 212 $12,600
T38 Rob Labritz -3 69 75 69 213 $9,200
T38 John Daly -3 73 70 70 213 $9,200
T38 Scott McCarron -3 71 71 71 213 $9,200
T38 Corey Pavin -3 72 69 72 213 $9,200
T38 Jeff Sluman -3 70 71 72 213 $9,200
T38 Brian Gay -3 73 68 72 213 $9,200
T38 Robert Karlsson -3 68 72 73 213 $9,200
T38 Doug Barron -3 69 71 73 213 $9,200
T38 Brandt Jobe -3 71 69 73 213 $9,200
T38 Wes Short, Jr. -3 69 67 77 213 $9,200
T48 Ken Tanigawa -2 73 73 68 214 $6,600
T48 Marco Dawson -2 69 76 69 214 $6,600
T48 Stuart Appleby -2 73 69 72 214 $6,600
T51 Mike Weir -1 70 76 69 215 $5,000
T51 Tom Gillis -1 74 71 70 215 $5,000
T51 Steve Flesch -1 72 72 71 215 $5,000
T51 David Branshaw -1 68 75 72 215 $5,000
T51 Cameron Beckman -1 68 74 73 215 $5,000
T51 Glen Day -1 71 70 74 215 $5,000
T57 John Senden E 72 73 71 216 $4,100
T57 Skip Kendall E 74 70 72 216 $4,100
T59 Tom Byrum 1 73 73 71 217 $3,600
T59 Olin Browne 1 71 73 73 217 $3,600
T59 Steve Pate 1 73 70 74 217 $3,600
62 Andrew Johnson 2 72 75 71 218 $3,200
T63 Y.E. Yang 3 74 76 69 219 $2,330
T63 Joey Sindelar 3 73 76 70 219 $2,330
T63 Chris DiMarco 3 72 75 72 219 $2,330
T63 David Duval 3 77 71 71 219 $2,330
T63 Carlos Franco 3 74 73 72 219 $2,330
T63 Tim Petrovic 3 74 73 72 219 $2,330
T63 Roger Rowland 3 71 75 73 219 $2,330
T63 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 73 72 74 219 $2,330
T71 Billy Mayfair 4 76 73 71 220 $1,580
T71 Robert Allenby 4 71 73 76 220 $1,580
73 Michael Allen 6 74 74 74 222 $1,400
T74 Tim Herron 7 72 76 75 223 $1,240
T74 Mark O'Meara 7 73 75 75 223 $1,240
T74 Harry Rudolph 7 77 71 75 223 $1,240
77 Steve Jones 9 74 75 76 225 $1,080
78 Larry Mize 12 73 78 77 228 $1,000

