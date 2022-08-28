2022 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thirston Lawrence, who earned the DP World Tour win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Lawrence earned his second-career DP World Tour title, taking the title in a playoff against Matt Wallace. Both players finished 72 holes of regulation at 18-under 262, with Lawrence making par on the par-4 18th to Wallace's 5 to win.

Richard Mansell finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff and earning another great finish.

Lawrence won the €340,000 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

Omega European Masters recap notes

Lawrence earned 16 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the 29th completed event of the season.

Lawrence earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Made in Himmerland.

2022 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details