2022 Omega European Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/28/2022 at 12:25 pm
The 2022 Omega European Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Thirston Lawrence, who earned the DP World Tour win at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Lawrence earned his second-career DP World Tour title, taking the title in a playoff against Matt Wallace. Both players finished 72 holes of regulation at 18-under 262, with Lawrence making par on the par-4 18th to Wallace's 5 to win.

Richard Mansell finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff and earning another great finish.

Lawrence won the €340,000 winner's share of the €2,000,000 purse.

Omega European Masters recap notes

Lawrence earned 16 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the 29th completed event of the season.

Lawrence earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Made in Himmerland.

2022 Omega European Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Thriston Lawrence -18 62 64 67 69 262 €340,000
2 Matt Wallace -18 64 64 68 66 262 €220,000
3 Richard Mansell -16 67 64 66 67 264 €126,000
T4 Jorge Campillo -15 66 65 68 66 265 €84,933.33
T4 Scott Jamieson -15 64 67 66 68 265 €84,933.33
T4 Antoine Rozner -15 70 65 64 66 265 €84,933.33
T7 Alejandro Cañizares -14 62 63 73 68 266 €55,000
T7 Marcel Schneider -14 67 66 67 66 266 €55,000
T9 Adri Arnaus -13 69 63 66 69 267 €37,640
T9 Louis De Jager -13 64 64 72 67 267 €37,640
T9 Nacho Elvira -13 65 65 69 68 267 €37,640
T9 Masahiro Kawamura -13 68 65 65 69 267 €37,640
T9 Danny Willett -13 70 67 64 66 267 €37,640
T14 Joachim B. Hansen -12 71 65 68 64 268 €30,000
T14 Sebastian Soderberg -12 67 67 70 64 268 €30,000
T16 Alexander Björk -11 68 67 67 67 269 €25,085.71
T16 Julien Brun -11 70 64 69 66 269 €25,085.71
T16 George Coetzee -11 65 66 70 68 269 €25,085.71
T16 Hennie Du Plessis -11 70 66 64 69 269 €25,085.71
T16 Francesco Laporta -11 71 66 68 64 269 €25,085.71
T16 Marcel Siem -11 65 65 70 69 269 €25,085.71
T16 Fabrizio Zanotti -11 68 68 65 68 269 €25,085.71
T23 Daan Huizing -10 68 66 71 65 270 €20,500
T23 Marcus Kinhult -10 68 68 66 68 270 €20,500
T23 Joost Luiten -10 65 70 65 70 270 €20,500
T23 Benjamin Rusch -10 69 67 64 70 270 €20,500
T23 Matthew Southgate -10 65 70 69 66 270 €20,500
T23 Darius Van Driel -10 66 66 68 70 270 €20,500
T29 David Drysdale -9 67 68 68 68 271 €16,022.22
T29 Marcus Helligkilde -9 71 65 66 69 271 €16,022.22
T29 Nicolai Højgaard -9 68 68 64 71 271 €16,022.22
T29 Mikko Korhonen -9 71 66 66 68 271 €16,022.22
T29 Edoardo Molinari -9 69 67 67 68 271 €16,022.22
T29 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -9 75 61 69 66 271 €16,022.22
T29 Renato Paratore -9 67 70 66 68 271 €16,022.22
T29 Daniel Van Tonder -9 69 68 64 70 271 €16,022.22
T29 Jeff Winther -9 67 69 66 69 271 €16,022.22
T38 Eduardo De La Riva -8 64 64 71 73 272 €12,400
T38 Gavin Green -8 71 66 71 64 272 €12,400
T38 Adrian Meronk -8 68 69 68 67 272 €12,400
T38 Guido Migliozzi -8 68 66 72 66 272 €12,400
T38 Carlos Pigem -8 68 65 72 67 272 €12,400
T38 Santiago Tarrio -8 65 70 68 69 272 €12,400
T44 Darren Fichardt -7 65 69 71 68 273 €9,800
T44 Matthew Jordan -7 70 67 70 66 273 €9,800
T44 James Morrison -7 70 64 69 70 273 €9,800
T44 Wilco Nienaber -7 69 68 65 71 273 €9,800
T44 Richie Ramsay -7 67 68 68 70 273 €9,800
T44 Lee Slattery -7 69 67 65 72 273 €9,800
T44 Oliver Wilson -7 71 64 70 68 273 €9,800
T51 Aaron Cockerill -6 70 65 68 71 274 €7,600
T51 Calum Fyfe -6 70 65 67 72 274 €7,600
T51 Scott Hend -6 69 66 68 71 274 €7,600
T51 Joel Sjöholm -6 69 68 71 66 274 €7,600
T55 Marcus Armitage -5 70 66 67 72 275 €6,200
T55 Zheng-Kai Bai -5 70 65 69 71 275 €6,200
T55 Wil Besseling -5 67 69 70 69 275 €6,200
T55 Dimitrios Papadatos -5 68 69 68 70 275 €6,200
T55 Matthieu Pavon -5 67 69 71 68 275 €6,200
T55 Alvaro Quiros -5 68 66 74 67 275 €6,200
T55 Robin Roussel -5 69 66 67 73 275 €6,200
T62 Oliver Bekker -4 66 70 67 73 276 €5,200
T62 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -4 69 68 69 70 276 €5,200
T62 Lukas Nemecz -4 67 65 72 72 276 €5,200
T65 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -3 70 67 66 74 277 €4,600
T65 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -3 71 66 69 71 277 €4,600
T65 Andy Sullivan -3 69 67 70 71 277 €4,600
T68 Joel Girrbach -2 67 69 67 75 278 €4,000
T68 Benjamin Hebert -2 71 66 70 71 278 €4,000
T68 Ricardo Santos -2 70 66 70 72 278 €4,000
T71 Thomas Aiken -1 71 65 71 72 279 €2,998.50
T71 Tom Lewis -1 70 67 71 71 279 €2,998.50
T73 Ashley Chesters 2 70 67 70 75 282 €2,992.50
T73 Hugo Leon 2 71 66 71 74 282 €2,992.50
T73 Maximilien Sturdza (a) 2 69 67 70 76 282 €0
76 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 3 67 67 74 75 283 €2,988

