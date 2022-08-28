The 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship field is headed by the likes of David Lingmerth, Paul Haley, Akshay Bhatia, Brandon Harkins and more.

The event is played this year at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000

Winner's share: $180,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 25th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the second of three in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

During the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, a player who finishes in the top four of an event secures their PGA Tour status for next season.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2022 regular season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship will also earn approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

