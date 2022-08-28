2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Lingmerth, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Lingmerth had a showdown with Paul Haley II on Sunday after leading every step of the way in the championship. Eventually, though, Lingmerth reasserted himself and earned a two-shot win on 17-under 267.

Marty Dou furthered a great season to finish in solo third, while Michael Gligic regained his PGA Tour card with a fourth-place finish.

Lingmerth won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes

Lingmerth earned 20.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details