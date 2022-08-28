2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Lingmerth, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Lingmerth had a showdown with Paul Haley II on Sunday after leading every step of the way in the championship. Eventually, though, Lingmerth reasserted himself and earned a two-shot win on 17-under 267.

Marty Dou furthered a great season to finish in solo third, while Michael Gligic regained his PGA Tour card with a fourth-place finish.

Lingmerth won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes

Lingmerth earned 20.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 David Lingmerth -17 62 66 71 68 267 $180,000
2 Paul Haley II -15 68 68 65 68 269 $90,000
3 Zecheng Dou -13 67 67 67 70 271 $60,000
4 Michael Gligic -12 67 67 69 69 272 $45,000
5 Ben Taylor -11 70 67 70 66 273 $38,000
T6 Henrik Norlander -10 69 70 68 67 274 $32,000
T6 Joseph Bramlett -10 66 68 72 68 274 $32,000
T6 Seonghyeon Kim -10 69 70 67 68 274 $32,000
T9 Matti Schmid -9 71 70 67 67 275 $23,830
T9 Justin Suh -9 68 71 70 66 275 $23,830
T9 Kyle Westmoreland -9 71 68 68 68 275 $23,830
T9 Justin Lower -9 68 68 70 69 275 $23,830
T9 Taylor Montgomery -9 71 70 63 71 275 $23,830
T14 Hurly Long -8 70 71 68 67 276 $15,519
T14 Seung-Yul Noh -8 68 72 68 68 276 $15,519
T14 Sean O'Hair -8 72 64 71 69 276 $15,519
T14 Carl Yuan -8 67 71 69 69 276 $15,519
T14 Kevin Roy -8 67 68 71 70 276 $15,519
T14 William McGirt -8 69 69 68 70 276 $15,519
T14 Norman Xiong -8 66 71 67 72 276 $15,519
T14 Brian Stuard -8 66 71 66 73 276 $15,519
T22 Kelly Kraft -7 68 67 73 69 277 $9,547
T22 David Kocher -7 68 70 69 70 277 $9,547
T22 Byeong Hun An -7 72 67 68 70 277 $9,547
T22 Patrick Fishburn -7 69 70 71 67 277 $9,547
T22 Sung Kang -7 70 68 68 71 277 $9,547
T22 Ryan Armour -7 68 72 72 65 277 $9,547
T28 Nick Hardy -6 72 64 65 77 278 $7,025
T28 Aaron Baddeley -6 65 73 70 70 278 $7,025
T28 Bill Haas -6 71 70 68 69 278 $7,025
T28 Sam Stevens -6 71 69 72 66 278 $7,025
T28 Ben Martin -6 71 63 69 75 278 $7,025
T28 Robby Shelton -6 67 72 68 71 278 $7,025
T34 Brent Grant -5 70 68 70 71 279 $5,325
T34 Brandon Hagy -5 65 71 72 71 279 $5,325
T34 Hank Lebioda -5 71 70 68 70 279 $5,325
T34 Eric Cole -5 70 69 69 71 279 $5,325
T34 Jimmy Stanger -5 70 71 68 70 279 $5,325
T34 Rob Oppenheim -5 70 70 68 71 279 $5,325
T34 Joey Garber -5 69 71 69 70 279 $5,325
T34 Austin Cook -5 66 70 74 69 279 $5,325
T34 Michael Kim -5 72 69 66 72 279 $5,325
T34 Dawie van der Walt -5 72 69 70 68 279 $5,325
T34 Tommy Gainey -5 75 64 67 73 279 $5,325
T34 Jonathan Byrd -5 68 66 70 75 279 $5,325
T46 Bo Hoag -4 69 68 71 72 280 $4,381
T46 Davis Thompson -4 72 69 68 71 280 $4,381
T46 Will Gordon -4 67 73 69 71 280 $4,381
T46 Rick Lamb -4 69 71 70 70 280 $4,381
T46 Dean Burmester -4 69 70 72 69 280 $4,381
T46 Fabián Gómez -4 68 69 74 69 280 $4,381
T46 Nelson Ledesma -4 69 71 73 67 280 $4,381
T53 Brandon Crick -3 74 67 67 73 281 $4,381
T53 Dylan Wu -3 72 68 70 71 281 $4,150
T53 Augusto Núñez -3 70 71 66 74 281 $4,150
T53 Jim Knous -3 72 69 70 70 281 $4,150
T53 Chan Kim -3 68 72 71 70 281 $4,150
T53 Bo Van Pelt -3 67 74 71 69 281 $4,150
T53 Jared Wolfe -3 65 76 64 76 281 $4,150
T53 Kevin Chappell -3 71 69 72 69 281 $4,150
T53 MJ Daffue -3 72 69 72 68 281 $4,150
T62 Dawson Armstrong -2 70 68 70 74 282 $4,040
T62 Harry Hall -2 69 72 70 71 282 $4,040
T62 Camilo Villegas -2 70 71 71 70 282 $4,040
T65 Scott Brown -1 72 69 68 74 283 $3,980
T65 Brandon Matthews -1 76 64 70 73 283 $3,980
T65 Tano Goya -1 68 68 69 78 283 $3,980
T68 Quade Chad Cummins E 70 71 70 73 284 $3,930
T68 Mac Meissner E 68 71 74 71 284 $3,930
T70 David Skinns 1 67 73 71 74 285 $3,880
T70 Marcelo Rozo 1 70 71 71 73 285 $3,880
T70 Shad Tuten 1 69 72 72 72 285 $3,880
T73 José de Jesús Rodríguez 2 69 68 71 78 286 $3,820
T73 Chase Seiffert 2 68 73 75 70 286 $3,820
T73 Mark Anderson 2 70 70 75 71 286 $3,820
T76 Josh Teater 5 71 69 69 80 289 $3,770
T76 Trevor Werbylo 5 71 70 74 74 289 $3,770

