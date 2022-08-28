2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Lingmerth, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at the Ohio State University's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Lingmerth had a showdown with Paul Haley II on Sunday after leading every step of the way in the championship. Eventually, though, Lingmerth reasserted himself and earned a two-shot win on 17-under 267.
Marty Dou furthered a great season to finish in solo third, while Michael Gligic regained his PGA Tour card with a fourth-place finish.
Lingmerth won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes
Lingmerth earned 20.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
2022 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|David Lingmerth
|-17
|62
|66
|71
|68
|267
|$180,000
|2
|Paul Haley II
|-15
|68
|68
|65
|68
|269
|$90,000
|3
|Zecheng Dou
|-13
|67
|67
|67
|70
|271
|$60,000
|4
|Michael Gligic
|-12
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|$45,000
|5
|Ben Taylor
|-11
|70
|67
|70
|66
|273
|$38,000
|T6
|Henrik Norlander
|-10
|69
|70
|68
|67
|274
|$32,000
|T6
|Joseph Bramlett
|-10
|66
|68
|72
|68
|274
|$32,000
|T6
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|$32,000
|T9
|Matti Schmid
|-9
|71
|70
|67
|67
|275
|$23,830
|T9
|Justin Suh
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|66
|275
|$23,830
|T9
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|68
|275
|$23,830
|T9
|Justin Lower
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$23,830
|T9
|Taylor Montgomery
|-9
|71
|70
|63
|71
|275
|$23,830
|T14
|Hurly Long
|-8
|70
|71
|68
|67
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|68
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Sean O'Hair
|-8
|72
|64
|71
|69
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Carl Yuan
|-8
|67
|71
|69
|69
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Kevin Roy
|-8
|67
|68
|71
|70
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|William McGirt
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|70
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Norman Xiong
|-8
|66
|71
|67
|72
|276
|$15,519
|T14
|Brian Stuard
|-8
|66
|71
|66
|73
|276
|$15,519
|T22
|Kelly Kraft
|-7
|68
|67
|73
|69
|277
|$9,547
|T22
|David Kocher
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$9,547
|T22
|Byeong Hun An
|-7
|72
|67
|68
|70
|277
|$9,547
|T22
|Patrick Fishburn
|-7
|69
|70
|71
|67
|277
|$9,547
|T22
|Sung Kang
|-7
|70
|68
|68
|71
|277
|$9,547
|T22
|Ryan Armour
|-7
|68
|72
|72
|65
|277
|$9,547
|T28
|Nick Hardy
|-6
|72
|64
|65
|77
|278
|$7,025
|T28
|Aaron Baddeley
|-6
|65
|73
|70
|70
|278
|$7,025
|T28
|Bill Haas
|-6
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|$7,025
|T28
|Sam Stevens
|-6
|71
|69
|72
|66
|278
|$7,025
|T28
|Ben Martin
|-6
|71
|63
|69
|75
|278
|$7,025
|T28
|Robby Shelton
|-6
|67
|72
|68
|71
|278
|$7,025
|T34
|Brent Grant
|-5
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Brandon Hagy
|-5
|65
|71
|72
|71
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Hank Lebioda
|-5
|71
|70
|68
|70
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Eric Cole
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Jimmy Stanger
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Joey Garber
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Austin Cook
|-5
|66
|70
|74
|69
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Michael Kim
|-5
|72
|69
|66
|72
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Dawie van der Walt
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|68
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Tommy Gainey
|-5
|75
|64
|67
|73
|279
|$5,325
|T34
|Jonathan Byrd
|-5
|68
|66
|70
|75
|279
|$5,325
|T46
|Bo Hoag
|-4
|69
|68
|71
|72
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Davis Thompson
|-4
|72
|69
|68
|71
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Will Gordon
|-4
|67
|73
|69
|71
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Rick Lamb
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Dean Burmester
|-4
|69
|70
|72
|69
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Fabián Gómez
|-4
|68
|69
|74
|69
|280
|$4,381
|T46
|Nelson Ledesma
|-4
|69
|71
|73
|67
|280
|$4,381
|T53
|Brandon Crick
|-3
|74
|67
|67
|73
|281
|$4,381
|T53
|Dylan Wu
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|71
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Augusto Núñez
|-3
|70
|71
|66
|74
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Jim Knous
|-3
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Chan Kim
|-3
|68
|72
|71
|70
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Bo Van Pelt
|-3
|67
|74
|71
|69
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Jared Wolfe
|-3
|65
|76
|64
|76
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|Kevin Chappell
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$4,150
|T53
|MJ Daffue
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|68
|281
|$4,150
|T62
|Dawson Armstrong
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|74
|282
|$4,040
|T62
|Harry Hall
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|$4,040
|T62
|Camilo Villegas
|-2
|70
|71
|71
|70
|282
|$4,040
|T65
|Scott Brown
|-1
|72
|69
|68
|74
|283
|$3,980
|T65
|Brandon Matthews
|-1
|76
|64
|70
|73
|283
|$3,980
|T65
|Tano Goya
|-1
|68
|68
|69
|78
|283
|$3,980
|T68
|Quade Chad Cummins
|E
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$3,930
|T68
|Mac Meissner
|E
|68
|71
|74
|71
|284
|$3,930
|T70
|David Skinns
|1
|67
|73
|71
|74
|285
|$3,880
|T70
|Marcelo Rozo
|1
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$3,880
|T70
|Shad Tuten
|1
|69
|72
|72
|72
|285
|$3,880
|T73
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|2
|69
|68
|71
|78
|286
|$3,820
|T73
|Chase Seiffert
|2
|68
|73
|75
|70
|286
|$3,820
|T73
|Mark Anderson
|2
|70
|70
|75
|71
|286
|$3,820
|T76
|Josh Teater
|5
|71
|69
|69
|80
|289
|$3,770
|T76
|Trevor Werbylo
|5
|71
|70
|74
|74
|289
|$3,770