2022 Didriksons Skafto Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Didriksons Skafto Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who took home the victory at Skafto Golf Club in Sweden.

The Swede won for the fourth time this season, earning a one-shot victory in the 54-hole tournament on 10-under 197 (the course is a par-69 layout). Lisa Pettersson was runner-up.

Maja Stark, Alice Hewson and Becky Morgan finished in joint third place.

Grant won the €37,500 winner's share from the €250,000 purse.

Didriksons Skafto Open recap notes

This was the 25th event on the 2022 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking a return to Sweden.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 72 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is next week, with the Aland 100 Ladies Open By Alandsbanken in Finland.

2022 Didriksons Skafto Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts