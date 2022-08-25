2022 US Senior Women's Open streaming: How to watch online through the Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps and website, Peacock
08/25/2022 at 11:53 am
The 2022 US Senior Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Senior Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2022 US Senior Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Saturday's third round.

During Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and Peacock brings together 5 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

Peacock airs live coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel has all TV coverage with replays at night.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as Peacock.

2022 US Senior Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Saturday, Aug. 27

  • Peacock streaming: 3-6 p.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast (replay): 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

  • Peacock streaming: 2:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast (replay): 7-9 p.m.

