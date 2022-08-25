2022 US Senior Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/25/2022 at 11:05 am
The 2022 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The event is played this year at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.

Helen Alfredsson poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)

US Senior Women's Open women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000
Winner's share: $180,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 50 and ties

2022 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Based on the 2022 payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $108,000
3 $68,846
4 $47,966
5 $39,803
6 $35,269
7 $31,943
8 $28,618
9 $25,897
10 $23,680
11 $21,564
12 $19,549
13 $18,440
14 $17,433
15 $16,425
16 $15,518
17 $14,611
18 $13,704
19 $12,848
20 $12,023
21 $11,314
22 $10,605
23 $9,918
24 $9,283
25 $8,733
26 $8,267
27 $7,917
28 $7,609
29 $7,312
30 $7,015
31 $6,718
32 $6,421
33 $6,123
34 $5,857
35 $5,646
36 $5,432
37 $5,230
38 $5,038
39 $4,846
40 $4,654
41 $4,464
42 $4,272
43 $4,080
44 $3,888
45 $3,696
46 $3,525

