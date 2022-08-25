2022 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The event is played this year at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.

US Senior Women's Open women's: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000

Winner's share: $180,000

Field size: 132 players

36-hole cut: Top 50 and ties

2022 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Based on the 2022 payout