2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
08/25/2022 at 10:04 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

POSITION MONEY
1 $18,000,000
2 $6,500,000
3 $5,000,000
4 $4,000,000
5 $3,000,000
6 $2,500,000
7 $2,000,000
8 $1,500,000
9 $1,250,000
10 $1,000,000
11 $950,000
12 $900,000
13 $850,000
14 $800,000
15 $760,000
16 $720,000
17 $700,000
18 $680,000
19 $660,000
20 $640,000
21 $620,000
22 $600,000
23 $580,000
24 $565,000
25 $550,000
26 $540,000
27 $530,000
28 $520,000
29 $510,000
POSITION PLAYER MONEY 30 Will Zalatoris $500,000 31 Shane Lowry $250,000 32 Trey Mullinax $236,000 33 J.J. Spaun $228,000 34 Joohyung Kim $221,000 35 Davis Riley $214,000 36 Denny McCarthy $211,000 37 Maverick McNealy $209,000 38 Kevin Kisner $208,000 39 Keith Mitchell $207,000 40 Kurt Kitayama $206,000 41 Lucas Glover $205,000 42 Seamus Power $204,000 43 Lucas Herbert $203,000 44 Russell Henley $202,000 45 Andrew Putnam $201,000 46 Taylor Pendrith $200,000 47 Cameron Tringale $199,000 48 Tyrrell Hatton $198,000 49 Mito Pereira $197,000 50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $196,000 51 Luke List $195,000 52 Emiliano Grillo $194,000 53 Keegan Bradley $193,000 54 Sebastián Muñoz $192,000 55 Cam Davis $191,000 56 Mackenzie Hughes $190,000 57 Si Woo Kim $189,000 58 Marc Leishman $188,000 59 Brendan Steele $187,000 60 Troy Merritt $186,000 61 Adam Hadwin $185,000 62 Tommy Fleetwood $185,000 63 Chez Reavie $185,000 64 Matt Kuchar $185,000 65 Taylor Moore $185,000 66 Chris Kirk $175,000 67 Harold Varner III $175,000 68 Alex Noren $175,000 69 Alex Smalley $175,000 70 Wyndham Clark $175,000 71 Anirban Lahiri $140,000 72 Lee Hodges $140,000 73 John Huh $140,000 74 Brendon Todd $140,000 75 Gary Woodland $140,000 76 Beau Hossler $140,000 77 Lanto Griffin $140,000 78 Brandon Wu $140,000 79 Matthew NeSmith $140,000 80 Chad Ramey $140,000 81 Adam Long $140,000 82 Dylan Frittelli $140,000 83 Ryan Palmer $140,000 84 David Lipsky $140,000 85 Adam Schenk $140,000 86 Daniel Berger $130,000 87 Joel Dahmen $130,000 88 Aaron Rai $130,000 89 Stephan Jaeger $130,000 90 Patrick Rodgers $130,000 91 Russell Knox $130,000 92 Adam Svensson $130,000 93 Kevin Streelman $130,000 94 Mark Hubbard $130,000 95 Peter Malnati $130,000 96 Danny Lee $130,000 97 Michael Thompson $130,000 98 Hayden Buckley $130,000 99 C.T. Pan $130,000 100 Justin Rose $130,000 101 Martin Laird $120,000 102 Sam Ryder $120,000 103 Vince Whaley $120,000 104 Tyler Duncan $120,000 105 Jhonattan Vegas $120,000 106 Nate Lashley $120,000 107 James Hahn $120,000 108 Greyson Sigg $120,000 109 Robert Streb $120,000 110 Scott Piercy $120,000 111 Callum Tarren $120,000 112 Max McGreevy $120,000 113 Chesson Hadley $120,000 114 Nick Watney $120,000 115 Jason Day $120,000 116 Doug Ghim $120,000 117 Stewart Cink $120,000 118 Kevin Tway $120,000 119 Ryan Brehm $120,000 120 Matthias Schwab $120,000 121 Patton Kizzire $120,000 122 Webb Simpson $120,000 123 Rickie Fowler $120,000 124 Nick Taylor $120,000 125 Kramer Hickok $120,000 126 Matt Wallace $85,000 127 Austin Smotherman $85,000 128 Justin Lower $85,000 129 Doc Redman $85,000 130 Danny Willett $85,000 131 Kelly Kraft $85,000 132 Nick Hardy $85,000 133 Cameron Champ $85,000 134 Brian Stuard $85,000 135 Michael Gligic $85,000 136 Harry Higgs $85,000 137 Francesco Molinari $85,000 138 Martin Trainer $85,000 139 Erik van Rooyen $85,000

