Patrick Cantlay’s girlfriend Nikki Guidish: Pictures, bio

Patrick Cantlay is a multi-time PGA Tour winner, and the 2021 FedEx Cup champion won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Xander Schauffele. He is one of the best players on the planet, looking to win the 2022 BMW Championship and repeat as champion.

Cantlay's long-time girlfriend Nikki Guidish has been by his side for a few years now, meeting him on the 18th hole after his wins in the Tour Championship and New Orleans. Guidish is a fitness model and influencer.

She is a pharmacist by trade, and she also is a bodybuilder. The couple have been together dating back to 2021.

