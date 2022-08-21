2022 International Series Korea final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2022 International Series Korea final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/21/2022 at 12:28 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 International Series Korea final leaderboard is headed by winner Taehoon Ok, who earned the Asian Tour win at Lotte Skyhill Country Club Jeju in Korea.

In the final round, Ok shot his second 68 of the week, bookending the tournament that also saw him jump into contention with a second-round 64. Ok's 15-under 269 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Bio Kim.

Trevor Simsby finished alone in third on 13-under total, with Yunseok Gang alone in fourth place.

Ok won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Korea recap notes

Ok earned approximately 7.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three week with the Donghae Open.

2022 International Series Korea final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Taehoon Ok -15 68 64 69 68 269 $270,000
2 Bio Kim -14 69 63 70 68 270 $165,000
3 Trevor Simsby -13 67 69 68 67 271 $94,500
4 Yunseok Gang -12 67 73 66 66 272 $75,000
T5 Gaganjeet Bhullar -11 72 65 69 67 273 $55,725
T5 Jeunghun Wang -11 68 71 67 67 273 $55,725
T7 Woohyun Kim -10 68 71 69 66 274 $39,750
T7 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -10 63 73 67 71 274 $39,750
T7 Wooyoung Cho -10 72 69 61 72 274 $0
T10 Natipong Srithong -9 69 70 68 68 275 $26,805
T10 Junghwan Lee -9 70 70 67 68 275 $26,805
T10 Sadom Kaewkanjana -9 70 70 67 68 275 $26,805
T10 Justin Harding -9 66 70 69 70 275 $26,805
T10 Phachara Khongwatmai -9 71 69 63 72 275 $26,805
T15 Scott Vincent -8 71 69 69 67 276 $18,113
T15 Todd Sinnott -8 69 73 67 67 276 $18,113
T15 Taeho Kim -8 70 66 72 68 276 $18,113
T15 Zach Bauchou -8 70 70 71 65 276 $18,113
T15 Jeongwoo Ham -8 70 70 68 68 276 $18,113
T15 Seung Park -8 70 68 69 69 276 $18,113
T15 Andy Ogletree -8 67 75 64 70 276 $18,113
T15 Ian Snyman -8 66 70 70 70 276 $18,113
T15 Eric Chun -8 65 72 68 71 276 $18,113
T15 Yoseop Seo -8 69 66 67 74 276 $18,113
T25 Travis Smyth -7 70 72 66 69 277 $14,325
T25 Berry Henson -7 68 69 70 70 277 $14,325
T25 Chase Koepka -7 70 68 69 70 277 $14,325
T25 Seungtaek Lee -7 70 68 68 71 277 $14,325
T29 Kyongjun Moon -6 70 71 68 69 278 $11,767
T29 Sanghun Shin -6 69 71 69 69 278 $11,767
T29 Kyungnam Kang -6 71 70 68 69 278 $11,767
T29 Hanbyeol Kim -6 68 66 74 70 278 $11,767
T29 Seonghyeon Jeon -6 69 68 71 70 278 $11,767
T29 Veer Ahlawat -6 70 66 74 68 278 $11,767
T29 Jarin Todd -6 68 73 70 67 278 $11,767
T29 Sam Brazel -6 68 71 69 70 278 $11,767
T29 Jazz Janewattananond -6 66 72 69 71 278 $11,767
T38 Kevin Phelan -5 70 70 70 69 279 $9,615
T38 Brett Rumford -5 66 74 69 70 279 $9,615
T38 Junsung Kim -5 69 72 69 69 279 $9,615
T38 Taichi Kho -5 73 66 69 71 279 $0
T38 Rattanon Wannasrichan -5 68 72 68 71 279 $9,615
T38 Jinsung Kim #875 -5 70 71 70 68 279 $9,615
T44 Wade Ormsby -4 69 72 67 72 280 $8,475
T44 Paul Peterson -4 71 69 68 72 280 $8,475
T44 Keith Horne -4 68 73 71 68 280 $8,475
T47 Guntaek Koh -3 72 69 69 71 281 $7,744
T47 Byungjun Kim -3 70 70 72 69 281 $7,744
T47 Siddikur Rahman -3 71 70 71 69 281 $7,744
T47 Yeongsu Kim -3 70 68 74 69 281 $7,744
T51 Gwanwoo Ma -2 71 71 68 72 282 $6,450
T51 S.S.P Chawrasia -2 68 70 73 71 282 $6,450
T51 Yongjun Bae -2 70 71 66 75 282 $6,450
T51 Sungkug Park -2 69 71 74 68 282 $6,450
T51 Jake Higginbottom -2 69 68 77 68 282 $6,450
T56 Danny Masrin -1 70 68 72 73 283 $5,550
T56 Jaco Ahlers -1 68 72 73 70 283 $5,550
T56 Minjun Kim -1 70 70 74 69 283 $5,550
T59 Ben Campbell E 67 73 73 71 284 $5,100
T59 Miguel Carballo E 72 68 74 70 284 $5,100
T59 Chan Shih-chang E 69 72 73 70 284 $5,100
T62 Sangyeop Lee 1 70 72 69 74 285 $4,725
T62 Rashid Khan 1 70 71 72 72 285 $4,725
T64 Angelo Que 2 67 71 70 78 286 $4,275
T64 Nitithorn Thippong 2 71 71 68 76 286 $4,275
T64 Nicholas Fung 2 73 68 71 74 286 $4,275
T64 Miguel Tabuena 2 70 72 74 70 286 $4,275
T68 Minchel Choi 4 73 68 71 76 288 $3,675
T68 Hung Chien-yao 4 69 72 73 74 288 $3,675
T68 Shiv Kapur 4 68 74 74 72 288 $3,675
T68 Cory Crawford 4 70 72 74 72 288 $3,675
T72 Daniel Fox 5 70 71 71 77 289 $3,225
T72 Sungho Lee 5 73 69 72 75 289 $3,225
74 Yikeun Chang 10 70 70 79 75 294 $3,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.