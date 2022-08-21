2022 International Series Korea final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 International Series Korea final leaderboard is headed by winner Taehoon Ok, who earned the Asian Tour win at Lotte Skyhill Country Club Jeju in Korea.

In the final round, Ok shot his second 68 of the week, bookending the tournament that also saw him jump into contention with a second-round 64. Ok's 15-under 269 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Bio Kim.

Trevor Simsby finished alone in third on 13-under total, with Yunseok Gang alone in fourth place.

Ok won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

International Series Korea recap notes

Ok earned approximately 7.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the OWGR points do help.

There was a cut this week, with 74 players finishing the event in the latest event of the season.

The 2022 Asian Tour schedule continues in three week with the Donghae Open.

2022 International Series Korea final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts