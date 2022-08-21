2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y.

Harrington once again won on the Champions Tour, shooting 67 in the final round to follow a middle-round 67 and finish on 16-under 200.

Thongchai Jaidee and Mike Weir finished in joint second place to the former home of the PGA Tour's BC Open, ending up three back of the winning Irishman.

Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with The Ally Challenge.

2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

