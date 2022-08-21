2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/21/2022 at 11:17 pm
The 2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at En-joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y.

Harrington once again won on the Champions Tour, shooting 67 in the final round to follow a middle-round 67 and finish on 16-under 200.

Thongchai Jaidee and Mike Weir finished in joint second place to the former home of the PGA Tour's BC Open, ending up three back of the winning Irishman.

Harrington won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Dick's Sporting Goods Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 18th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with The Ally Challenge.

2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -16 66 67 67 200 $315,000
T2 Thongchai Jaidee -13 70 67 66 203 $168,000
T2 Mike Weir -13 67 65 71 203 $168,000
T4 Jim Furyk -12 65 71 68 204 $113,400
T4 Vijay Singh -12 65 70 69 204 $113,400
T6 Ken Tanigawa -10 69 69 68 206 $71,400
T6 Darren Clarke -10 65 72 69 206 $71,400
T6 Bernhard Langer -10 71 67 68 206 $71,400
T6 Gene Sauers -10 69 67 70 206 $71,400
T10 Brandt Jobe -9 67 74 66 207 $46,620
T10 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 72 69 66 207 $46,620
T10 Alex Cejka -9 68 70 69 207 $46,620
T10 Shane Bertsch -9 68 69 70 207 $46,620
T10 Tom Pernice Jr. -9 68 68 71 207 $46,620
T15 Duffy Waldorf -8 66 75 67 208 $29,937
T15 Scott Parel -8 70 70 68 208 $29,937
T15 Steve Flesch -8 69 70 69 208 $29,937
T15 Ken Duke -8 70 69 69 208 $29,937
T15 Rocco Mediate -8 70 69 69 208 $29,937
T15 Stuart Appleby -8 68 70 70 208 $29,937
T15 Scott McCarron -8 68 69 71 208 $29,937
T15 Paul Broadhurst -8 68 69 71 208 $29,937
T15 Ernie Els -8 67 68 73 208 $29,937
T24 Colin Montgomerie -7 72 71 66 209 $20,528
T24 Tim Petrovic -7 73 67 69 209 $20,528
T24 John Daly -7 72 67 70 209 $20,528
T24 Doug Barron -7 69 68 72 209 $20,528
T28 Billy Mayfair -6 72 69 69 210 $17,430
T28 Bob Estes -6 74 65 71 210 $17,430
T28 Michael Allen -6 70 69 71 210 $17,430
T31 Jeff Maggert -5 71 74 66 211 $14,175
T31 John Senden -5 74 70 67 211 $14,175
T31 Dicky Pride -5 71 72 68 211 $14,175
T31 Ricardo Gonzalez -5 71 71 69 211 $14,175
T31 Marco Dawson -5 69 71 71 211 $14,175
T31 David Toms -5 70 69 72 211 $14,175
T37 Steven Alker -4 71 74 67 212 $10,920
T37 Paul Goydos -4 69 73 70 212 $10,920
T37 David McKenzie -4 70 70 72 212 $10,920
T37 Joe Durant -4 69 70 73 212 $10,920
T37 Brett Quigley -4 70 69 73 212 $10,920
T37 Matt Gogel -4 70 68 74 212 $10,920
T43 Jay Haas -3 71 74 68 213 $8,610
T43 Jeff Sluman -3 73 72 68 213 $8,610
T43 David Duval -3 72 70 71 213 $8,610
T43 Y.E. Yang -3 67 73 73 213 $8,610
T43 Andrew Johnson -3 68 70 75 213 $8,610
T48 Kevin Sutherland -2 75 69 70 214 $6,720
T48 Mike Goodes -2 72 70 72 214 $6,720
T48 Joey Sindelar -2 72 70 72 214 $6,720
T48 Rob Labritz -2 69 69 76 214 $6,720
T52 Scott Dunlap -1 72 72 71 215 $5,082
T52 David Branshaw -1 74 70 71 215 $5,082
T52 Fred Funk -1 70 71 74 215 $5,082
T52 Russ Cochran -1 71 70 74 215 $5,082
T52 Corey Pavin -1 69 69 77 215 $5,082
T57 David Frost E 72 76 68 216 $4,095
T57 Mario Tiziani E 69 73 74 216 $4,095
T57 Billy Andrade E 70 72 74 216 $4,095
T57 Kent Jones E 71 71 74 216 $4,095
T61 Woody Austin 1 71 73 73 217 $2,940
T61 Tom Byrum 1 72 72 73 217 $2,940
T61 Robert Allenby 1 72 72 73 217 $2,940
T61 Chris DiMarco 1 71 72 74 217 $2,940
T61 Lee Janzen 1 76 67 74 217 $2,940
T61 Wes Short, Jr. 1 75 67 75 217 $2,940
T61 Glen Day 1 70 71 76 217 $2,940
T68 Timothy Bogue 2 75 72 71 218 $1,974
T68 Roger Rowland 2 74 72 72 218 $1,974
T68 Cameron Beckman 2 73 70 75 218 $1,974
T71 Rod Pampling 3 71 75 73 219 $1,659
T71 Robert Karlsson 3 74 71 74 219 $1,659
T73 Jesper Parnevik 4 72 75 73 220 $1,428
T73 Olin Browne 4 74 72 74 220 $1,428
75 Tom Gillis 5 74 71 76 221 $1,302
76 Tim Herron 6 73 77 72 222 $1,218
77 John Huston 7 72 75 76 223 $1,134
78 Michael Muehr 8 75 74 75 224 $1,050

