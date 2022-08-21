2022 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Gordon, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Gordon won on the first hole of a three-person sudden-death playoff with MJ Daffue and Philip Knowles after all three players finished regulation on 21-under 263.

Six players -- Erik Barnes, Dean Burmester, Austin Cook, Thomas Detry, Scott Harrington and Taylor Montgomery -- all finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the payoff.

Gordon won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Gordon earned 10.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Nationwide Childrens Hospital Championship.

2022 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details