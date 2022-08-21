2022 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/21/2022 at 11:24 pm
The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Will Gordon, who earned the big win with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Gordon won on the first hole of a three-person sudden-death playoff with MJ Daffue and Philip Knowles after all three players finished regulation on 21-under 263.

Six players -- Erik Barnes, Dean Burmester, Austin Cook, Thomas Detry, Scott Harrington and Taylor Montgomery -- all finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the payoff.

Gordon won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Gordon earned 10.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned his PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Nationwide Childrens Hospital Championship.

2022 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Will Gordon -21 67 66 67 63 263 $180,000
T2 MJ Daffue -21 69 66 63 65 263 $75,000
T2 Philip Knowles -21 61 64 68 70 263 $75,000
T4 Erik Barnes -20 73 63 65 63 264 $34,417
T4 Dean Burmester -20 66 69 65 64 264 $34,417
T4 Thomas Detry -20 67 66 65 66 264 $34,417
T4 Austin Cook -20 70 62 65 67 264 $34,417
T4 Scott Harrington -20 68 67 62 67 264 $34,417
T4 Taylor Montgomery -20 67 65 63 69 264 $34,417
10 Doc Redman -19 64 67 69 65 265 $25,500
T11 Brice Garnett -18 67 67 66 66 266 $21,287
T11 Nicholas Lindheim -18 66 68 66 66 266 $21,287
T11 Seonghyeon Kim -18 66 70 64 66 266 $21,287
T11 Satoshi Kodaira -18 64 65 69 68 266 $21,287
T15 Nick Hardy -17 64 69 68 66 267 $17,000
T15 Davis Thompson -17 67 67 64 69 267 $17,000
T15 Ben Martin -17 69 66 62 70 267 $17,000
T18 Anders Albertson -16 70 67 66 65 268 $11,850
T18 Harrison Endycott -16 68 64 69 67 268 $11,850
T18 Byeong Hun An -16 67 68 66 67 268 $11,850
T18 Joseph Bramlett -16 65 65 70 68 268 $11,850
T18 Brandon Matthews -16 65 69 66 68 268 $11,850
T18 Grayson Murray -16 71 63 66 68 268 $11,850
T18 Carson Young -16 64 67 67 70 268 $11,850
T18 Chris Gotterup -16 67 66 65 70 268 $11,850
T26 Justin Lower -15 67 70 66 66 269 $7,613
T26 Min Woo Lee -15 63 69 70 67 269 $7,613
T26 Vincent Norrman -15 68 69 65 67 269 $7,613
T26 Brian Stuard -15 68 69 64 68 269 $7,613
T26 Michael Kim -15 65 67 68 69 269 $7,613
T26 Jason Scrivener -15 70 66 64 69 269 $7,613
T32 Pierceson Coody -14 69 66 70 65 270 $6,250
T32 Roger Sloan -14 66 66 71 67 270 $6,250
T32 Brent Grant -14 65 64 73 68 270 $6,250
T32 Matt McCarty -14 68 64 69 69 270 $6,250
T32 Brandon Crick -14 68 68 64 70 270 $6,250
T37 John VanDerLaan -13 69 67 70 65 271 $4,896
T37 Aaron Baddeley -13 65 68 71 67 271 $4,896
T37 Dylan Wu -13 67 67 70 67 271 $4,896
T37 David Skinns -13 67 67 70 67 271 $4,896
T37 José de Jesús Rodríguez -13 66 68 70 67 271 $4,896
T37 Andrew Yun -13 67 68 68 68 271 $4,896
T37 Patrick Fishburn -13 67 68 68 68 271 $4,896
T37 Jeremy Paul -13 67 69 67 68 271 $4,896
T37 Henrik Norlander -13 68 69 66 68 271 $4,896
T37 Jim Knous -13 66 68 68 69 271 $4,896
T37 Fabián Gómez -13 67 68 67 69 271 $4,896
T37 Justin Suh -13 69 67 65 70 271 $4,896
T37 Matti Schmid -13 69 68 64 70 271 $4,896
T50 Ben Taylor -12 67 69 69 67 272 $4,262
T50 Rob Oppenheim -12 67 69 68 68 272 $4,262
T50 Dawie van der Walt -12 68 69 67 68 272 $4,262
T50 Austin Eckroat -12 68 68 67 69 272 $4,262
T50 John Augenstein -12 66 69 65 72 272 $4,262
T50 Norman Xiong -12 68 64 66 74 272 $4,262
T56 Tano Goya -11 68 69 68 68 273 $4,150
T56 Patrick Flavin -11 68 69 67 69 273 $4,150
T56 Eric Cole -11 65 69 68 71 273 $4,150
T56 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -11 66 68 66 73 273 $4,150
T60 Tyson Alexander -10 69 68 69 68 274 $4,090
T60 Nicolas Echavarria -10 67 70 65 72 274 $4,090
T62 Jared Wolfe -9 68 69 69 69 275 $4,040
T62 Tain Lee -9 69 64 71 71 275 $4,040
T62 Kevin Roy -9 68 68 68 71 275 $4,040
T65 Michael Gligic -8 68 69 68 71 276 $3,990
T65 Paul Haley II -8 66 68 66 76 276 $3,990
67 Camilo Villegas -7 70 67 70 70 277 $3,960
T68 Chris Stroud -4 69 68 74 69 280 $3,930
T68 William McGirt -4 66 68 72 74 280 $3,930
70 Chris Baker -3 70 67 73 71 281 $3,900
71 Kyle Stanley -1 69 68 75 71 283 $3,880
72 Jeff Overton 1 70 67 75 73 285 $3,860

