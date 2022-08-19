2022 US Amateur streaming: How to watch online through the Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps and website, Peacock

The 2022 US Amateur is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Amateur action.

You can watch the 2022 US Amateur online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's second round of match play.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel and Peacock brings together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

Peacock leads into Golf Channel coverage on Thursday and Friday.

On the weekend, Golf Channel has all coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as Peacock.

2022 US Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 19

Peacock streaming: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Peacock streaming: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22