2022 US Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2022 US Amateur is the biggest event in amateur golf, with Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., hosting an historic US Amateur.

After 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, the field will be reduced to the top 64 heading into the single-elimination match-play bracket to determine a champion.

The US Amateur TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship each day with live golf action from Ridgewood Country Club. The Peacock streaming service carries coverage on Thursday and Friday.

All told, there are 12 hours of coverage of the event's match play portion.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 US Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 US Amateur TV times and schedule.

2022 US Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern