2022 BMW Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 BMW Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs event played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Dela.

The 2022 BMW Championship field is 68 players.

The BMW Championship field is made up of the top 70 players in the current FedEx Cup points list, with only eligible players competing and no alternates for those who withdraw or choose not to play.

BMW Championship format

The BMW Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in twosomes each day. The same twosomes play together in each of the first two rounds, all off the first tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players in the starting field are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The BMW Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 11, 12 and 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 2,000 FedEx Cup points.