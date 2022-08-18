2022 Albertsons Boise Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open format remains unchanged this year, with the Korn Ferry Tour event played at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open field is 145 players.

The Albertsons Boise Open field is made up of the top 75 players in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season standings, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list and select other eligible players.

Albertsons Boise Open format

The Albertsons Boise Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Albertsons Boise Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get $180,000, with money earned by each player counting toward a series-long money list which determines the fate of a total of 50 PGA Tour cards for next season.