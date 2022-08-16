2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
08/16/2022 at 5:01 pm
The 2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +475 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Padraig Harrington next best on the table at 13-to-2.

Alex Cejka is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to upstate New York to the home of the former BC Open on the PGA Tour. This is an event with some unpredictable winners and some tremendously low scores.

2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steven Alker 475
Miguel Angel Jimenez 650
Padraig Harrington 650
Alex Cejka 1200
Doug Barron 1800
Ernie Els 1800
Thongchai Jaidee 1800
Bernhard Langer 2000
David Toms 2000
Rod Pampling 2500
Brandt Jobe 2800
Darren Clarke 3000
Paul Broadhurst 3300
Paul Goydos 3300
Colin Montgomerie 4000
Jim Furyk 4000
Kevin Sutherland 4000
Steve Flesch 4000
Tim Petrovic 4000
Joe Durant 5000
Mike Weir 5000
Scott Parel 5000
Marco Dawson 6000
Ken Duke 6600
Woody Austin 6600
Robert Karlsson 7000
Billy Andrade 8000
John Huston 8000
Y E Yang 8000
Stuart Appleby 9000
Bob Estes 10000
Brett Quigley 10000
Lee Janzen 10000
Matt Gogel 10000
Tim Herron 10000
Vijay Singh 10000
David Branshaw 12500
Gene Sauers 12500
Rob Labritz 12500

