2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Alker, who comes into the week at +475 betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Padraig Harrington next best on the table at 13-to-2.

Alex Cejka is at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to upstate New York to the home of the former BC Open on the PGA Tour. This is an event with some unpredictable winners and some tremendously low scores.

2022 Dick's Sporting Goods Open betting odds: Outright winner