2022 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Diamond Resort Golf Club in Prague, Czech Republic.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Thomas Pieters, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Richard Mansell and Victor Perez are at 20-to-1.

Eddie Pepperell, Hennie du Plessis, Sean Crocker and Thirston Lawrence are on 25-to-1.

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the D+D Real Czech Masters, with the European Tour back in the Czech Republic for one of the low-key great events on the Tour.

2022 D+D Real Czech Masters betting odds: Outright winner