2022 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Jimenez once again won on the Champions Tour, shooting 67 in the final round to follow a middle-round 64 and finish on 15-under 201.

David McKenzie finished in second, two shots behind the Spaniard, while Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade finished in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Jimenez won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Jimenez wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2022 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

