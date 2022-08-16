2022 Boeing Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/16/2022 at 5:17 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Boeing Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Jimenez once again won on the Champions Tour, shooting 67 in the final round to follow a middle-round 64 and finish on 15-under 201.

David McKenzie finished in second, two shots behind the Spaniard, while Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade finished in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Jimenez won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Boeing Classic recap notes

Jimenez wins the 17th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2022 Boeing Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -15 70 64 67 201 $330,000
2 David McKenzie -13 73 64 66 203 $193,600
T3 Stephen Ames -11 68 68 69 205 $145,200
T3 Billy Andrade -11 68 66 71 205 $145,200
5 Steven Alker -10 69 68 69 206 $105,600
6 Jerry Kelly -9 70 69 68 207 $88,000
7 Joe Durant -8 74 63 71 208 $79,200
T8 Brett Quigley -7 72 73 64 209 $55,733
T8 David Toms -7 71 71 67 209 $55,733
T8 Rod Pampling -7 71 70 68 209 $55,733
T8 Ken Duke -7 72 68 69 209 $55,733
T8 Thongchai Jaidee -7 71 68 70 209 $55,733
T8 Gene Sauers -7 72 64 73 209 $55,733
T14 Padraig Harrington -6 70 69 71 210 $39,600
T14 Mike Weir -6 71 68 71 210 $39,600
T14 K.J. Choi -6 67 69 74 210 $39,600
T17 Paul Goydos -5 72 70 69 211 $32,065
T17 Alex Cejka -5 75 66 70 211 $32,065
T17 John Huston -5 69 69 73 211 $32,065
T17 Darren Clarke -5 71 66 74 211 $32,065
T21 Paul Broadhurst -4 69 73 70 212 $25,025
T21 Tim Herron -4 69 72 71 212 $25,025
T21 Brandt Jobe -4 68 72 72 212 $25,025
T21 Steve Stricker -4 68 72 72 212 $25,025
T25 Lee Janzen -3 73 72 68 213 $20,973
T25 Scott Parel -3 74 67 72 213 $20,973
T25 Tim Petrovic -3 67 71 75 213 $20,973
T28 Duffy Waldorf -2 70 72 72 214 $17,424
T28 Michael Allen -2 71 71 72 214 $17,424
T28 Mark Walker -2 70 72 72 214 $17,424
T28 Bob Estes -2 72 73 69 214 $17,424
T28 Fred Couples -2 69 71 74 214 $17,424
T33 Stephen Leaney -1 72 72 71 215 $14,190
T33 Alan McLean -1 70 73 72 215 $14,190
T33 Scott McCarron -1 67 74 74 215 $14,190
T33 Billy Mayfair -1 67 73 75 215 $14,190
T37 Steve Flesch E 70 73 73 216 $12,100
T37 Jeff Maggert E 74 70 72 216 $12,100
T37 Colin Montgomerie E 72 70 74 216 $12,100
T40 Marco Dawson 1 74 70 73 217 $10,340
T40 Ernie Els 1 74 69 74 217 $10,340
T40 Shane Bertsch 1 72 73 72 217 $10,340
T40 Kirk Triplett 1 69 72 76 217 $10,340
T40 Ken Tanigawa 1 77 72 68 217 $10,340
T45 Kevin Sutherland 2 74 70 74 218 $8,140
T45 Robert Karlsson 2 75 71 72 218 $8,140
T45 Scott Dunlap 2 67 74 77 218 $8,140
T45 Tom Pernice Jr. 2 69 78 71 218 $8,140
T45 Woody Austin 2 77 70 71 218 $8,140
T50 Stuart Appleby 3 73 71 75 219 $6,380
T50 Y.E. Yang 3 72 74 73 219 $6,380
T50 Joseph Summerhays 3 73 75 71 219 $6,380
T53 Glen Day 4 74 72 74 220 $5,060
T53 Rob Labritz 4 75 71 74 220 $5,060
T53 Kent Jones 4 74 73 73 220 $5,060
T53 Wes Short, Jr. 4 72 76 72 220 $5,060
T53 David Duval 4 78 70 72 220 $5,060
T58 Vijay Singh 5 74 75 72 221 $4,290
T58 Olin Browne 5 76 74 71 221 $4,290
60 Rocco Mediate 6 72 74 76 222 $3,960
61 Dicky Pride 7 72 76 75 223 $3,740
T62 Mark O'Meara 8 77 69 78 224 $3,300
T62 David Branshaw 8 75 75 74 224 $3,300
T62 John Senden 8 78 73 73 224 $3,300
T65 Guy Boros 9 76 73 76 225 $2,640
T65 Willie Wood 9 74 76 75 225 $2,640
T65 Russ Cochran 9 78 72 75 225 $2,640
T68 Chris DiMarco 10 73 77 76 226 $2,068
T68 Fred Funk 10 77 73 76 226 $2,068
T68 Timothy Bogue 10 76 75 75 226 $2,068
71 Brian Mogg 11 80 72 75 227 $1,804
T72 Carlos Franco 12 72 76 80 228 $1,555
T72 Dean Wilson 12 78 74 76 228 $1,555
T72 Steve Jones 12 80 76 72 228 $1,555
75 Tom Byrum 13 75 74 80 229 $1,364
76 Tom Gillis 15 75 78 78 231 $1,276
77 Joey Sindelar 18 78 78 78 234 $1,188

