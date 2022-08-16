2022 Albertsons Boise Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

The Albertsons Boise Open field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and more.

This is set to be a 145-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series to determine the fate of 50 PGA Tour cards.

The 25 players on the regular-season Korn Ferry Tour points list have locked up PGA Tour cards for next year and are battling it out among themselves on a money list to determine priority order for next season.

The other 25 cards will be earned by the other players in the field, including Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points list, Nos. 126-200 on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup regular-season points list and others who qualify for the series.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The event doesn't have an alternate list, with a maximum field size the only figure precluding qualifying players from competing.

The field will be playing for a $1,000,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Albertsons Boise Open field

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Dawson Armstrong

John Augenstein

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Jacob Bergeron

Akshay Bhatia

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Bronson Burgoon

Dean Burmester

Kevin Chappell

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Brandon Crick

A.J. Crouch

Quade Cummins

MJ Daffue

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Zack Fischer

Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Flavin

Tommy Gainey

Joey Garber

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Brandon Hagy

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brandon Harkins

Scott Harrington

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Seonghyeon Kim

Jim Knous

Philip Knowles

David Kocher

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Andrew Kozan

Kelly Kraft

Rick Lamb

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Min Woo Lee

Tain Lee

Haotong Li

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

Hurly Long

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Matt McCarty

Ryan McCormick

William McGirt

Mac Meissner

Taylor Montgomery

Grayson Murray

Chris Naegel

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Pontus Nyholm

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

Jeff Overton

Jeremy Paul

Yannik Paul

Anthony Quayle

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Matti Schmid

Jason Scrivener

Chase Seiffert

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Jimmy Stanger

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Sam Stevens

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Curtis Thompson

Davis Thompson

Martin Trainer

Shad Tuten

Dawie van der Walt

Ashton Van Horne

Bo Van Pelt

John VanDerLaan

Camilo Villegas

T.J. Vogel

Trevor Werbylo

Kyle Westmoreland

Tom Whitney

Jared Wolfe

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Andrew Yun

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Albertsons Boise Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.