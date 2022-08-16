2022 Albertsons Boise Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Albertsons Boise Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.
The Albertsons Boise Open field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and more.
This is set to be a 145-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series to determine the fate of 50 PGA Tour cards.
The 25 players on the regular-season Korn Ferry Tour points list have locked up PGA Tour cards for next year and are battling it out among themselves on a money list to determine priority order for next season.
The other 25 cards will be earned by the other players in the field, including Nos. 26-75 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points list, Nos. 126-200 on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup regular-season points list and others who qualify for the series.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The event doesn't have an alternate list, with a maximum field size the only figure precluding qualifying players from competing.
The field will be playing for a $1,000,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Albertsons Boise Open field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Dawson Armstrong
- John Augenstein
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Jacob Bergeron
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Dean Burmester
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Brandon Crick
- A.J. Crouch
- Quade Cummins
- MJ Daffue
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Zack Fischer
- Patrick Fishburn
- Patrick Flavin
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Brandon Hagy
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- Scott Harrington
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Seonghyeon Kim
- Jim Knous
- Philip Knowles
- David Kocher
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Andrew Kozan
- Kelly Kraft
- Rick Lamb
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Min Woo Lee
- Tain Lee
- Haotong Li
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- Hurly Long
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Matt McCarty
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- Mac Meissner
- Taylor Montgomery
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Naegel
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Pontus Nyholm
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Jeff Overton
- Jeremy Paul
- Yannik Paul
- Anthony Quayle
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Kevin Roy
- Marcelo Rozo
- Matti Schmid
- Jason Scrivener
- Chase Seiffert
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Sam Stevens
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Curtis Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Shad Tuten
- Dawie van der Walt
- Ashton Van Horne
- Bo Van Pelt
- John VanDerLaan
- Camilo Villegas
- T.J. Vogel
- Trevor Werbylo
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Tom Whitney
- Jared Wolfe
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Andrew Yun
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Albertsons Boise Open field
There are no top-50 players in the field.