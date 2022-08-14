How much money does the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse is a lot of money, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning an event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse is $15 million for the event played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

How much money does the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner get?

The FedEx St. Jude Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner's share is $2,700,000 as the first-place payout.

Abraham Ancer won $1,820,000 from the $10.5 million purse for his victory in the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Justin Thomas won $1,820,000 from the $10.5 million purse in taking the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 69th-place finisher earning $31,050. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 2,000 points. The winner receives approximately 67 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.