2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Robby Shelton, who earned the big win with a victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
Shelton held off Ben Taylor to earn a one-shot victory on 17-under 267, locking up the title in the final regular-season tournament on the schedule.
Two players -- Taylor Montgomery and Kevin Dougherty -- finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Shelton.
Shelton won the $153,000 winner's share of the $850,000 purse.
Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes
Shelton earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 600 Korn Ferry Tour points that helps him earn a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Albertsons Boise Open.
2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Robby Shelton
|-17
|66
|70
|66
|65
|267
|$153,000
|2
|Ben Taylor
|-16
|67
|71
|62
|68
|268
|$76,500
|T3
|Kevin Dougherty
|-15
|70
|66
|67
|66
|269
|$44,625
|T3
|Taylor Montgomery
|-15
|66
|68
|66
|69
|269
|$44,625
|T5
|Michael Kim
|-14
|68
|67
|71
|64
|270
|$27,455
|T5
|Mac Meissner
|-14
|69
|70
|66
|65
|270
|$27,455
|T5
|Will Gordon
|-14
|70
|66
|66
|68
|270
|$27,455
|T5
|Carl Yuan
|-14
|67
|73
|62
|68
|270
|$27,455
|T5
|Justin Suh
|-14
|69
|68
|65
|68
|270
|$27,455
|T10
|Ryan Hall
|-13
|72
|68
|64
|67
|271
|$20,889
|T10
|Philip Knowles
|-13
|65
|71
|64
|71
|271
|$20,889
|T12
|T.J. Vogel
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|$16,894
|T12
|Austin Eckroat
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|68
|273
|$16,894
|T12
|Cody Gribble
|-11
|68
|68
|67
|70
|273
|$16,894
|T12
|Matthys Daffue
|-11
|67
|68
|66
|72
|273
|$16,894
|T16
|Joey Garber
|-10
|70
|70
|66
|68
|274
|$13,600
|T16
|Xinjun Zhang
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|$13,600
|T16
|Andrew Yun
|-10
|66
|68
|70
|70
|274
|$13,600
|T19
|Sam Stevens
|-9
|71
|69
|73
|62
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Carson Young
|-9
|68
|71
|71
|65
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Roberto Díaz
|-9
|70
|68
|71
|66
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Shad Tuten
|-9
|70
|71
|66
|68
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Andrew Kozan
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Zack Fischer
|-9
|73
|67
|66
|69
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Conner Godsey
|-9
|69
|66
|70
|70
|275
|$9,385
|T19
|Cole Hammer
|-9
|67
|72
|66
|70
|275
|$9,385
|T27
|Erik Compton
|-8
|67
|72
|68
|69
|276
|$6,439
|T27
|Brad Hopfinger
|-8
|71
|69
|67
|69
|276
|$6,439
|T27
|Nelson Ledesma
|-8
|67
|67
|71
|71
|276
|$6,439
|T27
|Akshay Bhatia
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$6,439
|T31
|Zecheng Dou
|-7
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|$5,653
|T31
|Vincent Norrman
|-7
|71
|68
|68
|70
|277
|$5,653
|T31
|Zac Blair
|-7
|67
|68
|70
|72
|277
|$5,653
|T34
|Tag Ridings
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|$4,973
|T34
|Norman Xiong
|-6
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$4,973
|T34
|Brandon Harkins
|-6
|70
|70
|68
|70
|278
|$4,973
|T34
|Alex Curtis Weiss
|-6
|73
|68
|67
|70
|278
|$4,973
|T34
|Trevor Cone
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|71
|278
|$4,973
|T39
|Kevin Roy
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|68
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|MJ Maguire
|-5
|71
|70
|71
|67
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Corey Shaun
|-5
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Theo Humphrey
|-5
|69
|68
|71
|71
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Michael Johnson
|-5
|72
|65
|71
|71
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Max Greyserman
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|71
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Martin Contini
|-5
|69
|72
|65
|73
|279
|$4,165
|T39
|Luis Gagne
|-5
|70
|68
|67
|74
|279
|$4,165
|T47
|John VanDerLaan
|-4
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|Tain Lee
|-4
|68
|70
|73
|69
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|Nick Voke
|-4
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|Quade Chad Cummins
|-4
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|John Augenstein
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|Spencer Ralston
|-4
|74
|67
|69
|70
|280
|$3,704
|T47
|Harry Hall
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|70
|280
|$3,704
|54
|Grant Hirschman
|-3
|72
|66
|72
|71
|281
|$3,587
|T55
|Chase Parker
|-2
|70
|68
|75
|69
|282
|$3,561
|T55
|Harrison Endycott
|-2
|69
|71
|69
|73
|282
|$3,561
|T57
|Mark Anderson
|-1
|67
|73
|72
|71
|283
|$3,502
|T57
|Scott Gutschewski
|-1
|70
|70
|71
|72
|283
|$3,502
|T57
|David Kocher
|-1
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|$3,502
|T57
|Blayne Barber
|-1
|69
|71
|68
|75
|283
|$3,502
|T57
|Erik Barnes
|-1
|73
|68
|67
|75
|283
|$3,502
|62
|John Pak
|E
|74
|67
|73
|70
|284
|$3,451
|63
|Tripp Kinney
|1
|70
|71
|65
|79
|285
|$3,434
|64
|Eric Cole
|3
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|$3,417
|65
|Alexandre Rocha
|6
|72
|69
|77
|72
|290
|$3,400