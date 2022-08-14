2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/14/2022 at 5:17 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Robby Shelton, who earned the big win with a victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Shelton held off Ben Taylor to earn a one-shot victory on 17-under 267, locking up the title in the final regular-season tournament on the schedule.

Two players -- Taylor Montgomery and Kevin Dougherty -- finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Shelton.

Shelton won the $153,000 winner's share of the $850,000 purse.

Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes

Shelton earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 600 Korn Ferry Tour points that helps him earn a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Albertsons Boise Open.

2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Robby Shelton -17 66 70 66 65 267 $153,000
2 Ben Taylor -16 67 71 62 68 268 $76,500
T3 Kevin Dougherty -15 70 66 67 66 269 $44,625
T3 Taylor Montgomery -15 66 68 66 69 269 $44,625
T5 Michael Kim -14 68 67 71 64 270 $27,455
T5 Mac Meissner -14 69 70 66 65 270 $27,455
T5 Will Gordon -14 70 66 66 68 270 $27,455
T5 Carl Yuan -14 67 73 62 68 270 $27,455
T5 Justin Suh -14 69 68 65 68 270 $27,455
T10 Ryan Hall -13 72 68 64 67 271 $20,889
T10 Philip Knowles -13 65 71 64 71 271 $20,889
T12 T.J. Vogel -11 68 68 69 68 273 $16,894
T12 Austin Eckroat -11 71 67 67 68 273 $16,894
T12 Cody Gribble -11 68 68 67 70 273 $16,894
T12 Matthys Daffue -11 67 68 66 72 273 $16,894
T16 Joey Garber -10 70 70 66 68 274 $13,600
T16 Xinjun Zhang -10 69 70 67 68 274 $13,600
T16 Andrew Yun -10 66 68 70 70 274 $13,600
T19 Sam Stevens -9 71 69 73 62 275 $9,385
T19 Carson Young -9 68 71 71 65 275 $9,385
T19 Roberto Díaz -9 70 68 71 66 275 $9,385
T19 Shad Tuten -9 70 71 66 68 275 $9,385
T19 Andrew Kozan -9 67 69 70 69 275 $9,385
T19 Zack Fischer -9 73 67 66 69 275 $9,385
T19 Conner Godsey -9 69 66 70 70 275 $9,385
T19 Cole Hammer -9 67 72 66 70 275 $9,385
T27 Erik Compton -8 67 72 68 69 276 $6,439
T27 Brad Hopfinger -8 71 69 67 69 276 $6,439
T27 Nelson Ledesma -8 67 67 71 71 276 $6,439
T27 Akshay Bhatia -8 68 69 68 71 276 $6,439
T31 Zecheng Dou -7 72 69 68 68 277 $5,653
T31 Vincent Norrman -7 71 68 68 70 277 $5,653
T31 Zac Blair -7 67 68 70 72 277 $5,653
T34 Tag Ridings -6 70 70 70 68 278 $4,973
T34 Norman Xiong -6 69 71 69 69 278 $4,973
T34 Brandon Harkins -6 70 70 68 70 278 $4,973
T34 Alex Curtis Weiss -6 73 68 67 70 278 $4,973
T34 Trevor Cone -6 70 70 67 71 278 $4,973
T39 Kevin Roy -5 69 69 73 68 279 $4,165
T39 MJ Maguire -5 71 70 71 67 279 $4,165
T39 Corey Shaun -5 68 69 72 70 279 $4,165
T39 Theo Humphrey -5 69 68 71 71 279 $4,165
T39 Michael Johnson -5 72 65 71 71 279 $4,165
T39 Max Greyserman -5 70 71 67 71 279 $4,165
T39 Martin Contini -5 69 72 65 73 279 $4,165
T39 Luis Gagne -5 70 68 67 74 279 $4,165
T47 John VanDerLaan -4 71 70 70 69 280 $3,704
T47 Tain Lee -4 68 70 73 69 280 $3,704
T47 Nick Voke -4 70 69 71 70 280 $3,704
T47 Quade Chad Cummins -4 68 71 71 70 280 $3,704
T47 John Augenstein -4 69 72 69 70 280 $3,704
T47 Spencer Ralston -4 74 67 69 70 280 $3,704
T47 Harry Hall -4 71 69 70 70 280 $3,704
54 Grant Hirschman -3 72 66 72 71 281 $3,587
T55 Chase Parker -2 70 68 75 69 282 $3,561
T55 Harrison Endycott -2 69 71 69 73 282 $3,561
T57 Mark Anderson -1 67 73 72 71 283 $3,502
T57 Scott Gutschewski -1 70 70 71 72 283 $3,502
T57 David Kocher -1 69 70 71 73 283 $3,502
T57 Blayne Barber -1 69 71 68 75 283 $3,502
T57 Erik Barnes -1 73 68 67 75 283 $3,502
62 John Pak E 74 67 73 70 284 $3,451
63 Tripp Kinney 1 70 71 65 79 285 $3,434
64 Eric Cole 3 72 69 73 73 287 $3,417
65 Alexandre Rocha 6 72 69 77 72 290 $3,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.