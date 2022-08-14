2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Robby Shelton, who earned the big win with a victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Shelton held off Ben Taylor to earn a one-shot victory on 17-under 267, locking up the title in the final regular-season tournament on the schedule.

Two players -- Taylor Montgomery and Kevin Dougherty -- finished in a tie for third place, two shots behind Shelton.

Shelton won the $153,000 winner's share of the $850,000 purse.

Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes

Shelton earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 600 Korn Ferry Tour points that helps him earn a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the Albertsons Boise Open.

2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

