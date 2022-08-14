2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format has changed a few times since the concept was introduced, and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season.

Explaining the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs format means detailing how players earn Korn Ferry Tour Finals points, qualify for playoff events to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and then convert points earned into a PGA Tour card.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff format

How to qualify

As has been the case since the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, there are four pools from which players earn their way into the three-event series:

The top 75 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after the final regular-season event, the Pinnacle Bank Championship

Players who finished 126th through 200th in the final regular-season FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event

Players who would have finished 126th through 200th in the final regular-season FedEx Cup points list were they PGA Tour members

Players who are playing on an injury exemption or extension

The entire Korn Ferry Tour regular season leads to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoffs, For each regular Korn Ferry Tour event, the winner earns 500 Korn Ferry Tour Finals points. Points are earned by every player who makes the cut. The top 75 players in the standings at the end of the regular season get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after the regular season are assured PGA Tour cards for the next season. However, points earned in the regular season and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals are added together to determine the priority order which tournaments use to determine who gets into PGA Tour events.

All of the points from PGA Tour regular season events are tallied together at the conclusion of the regular season, which comes at the Wyndham Championship. The top 125 eligible players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of that tournament qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. The next 75 eligible players earn their way into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with players finishing 126th through 150th getting conditional status on the PGA Tour next season regardless of what happens in the finals.

For the players who finished 26th through 75th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, the players who finished 126th through 200th on the FedEx Cup regular-season points list and those who otherwise earned their way into the three-event series, there is a separate points list for the Finals. The top 25 players on the points list at the end of the series earn PGA Tour cards for next season (with better-than-conditional status) and have a priority order based on the final Korn Ferry Tour Finals standings.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events and cuts

Three Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events will be played (instead of what had been four). The Korn Ferry Tour Finals playoff events are all open to players who qualify for the series. The points are increased by a factor of two from the regular season events, with a winner picking up 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour Finals points.

The three events are the Albertsons Boise Open, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Who gets PGA Tour cards from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals

There are two separate Korn Ferry Tour finals points lists:

one which decides the top 25 in Korn Ferry Tour Finals earnings for players ranked 26th through 75th in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's regular season FedEx Cup points list, as well others who qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour finals through medical extensions or non-member FedEx Cup points one which decides the initial PGA Tour priority order for the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points

The winners of both of those points lists are fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship and are exempt from the PGA Tour reshuffle.

Every other player is subject to the reshuffle and gets priority order in alternating fashion, pulling from the top 25 from the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season and the top 25 from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.