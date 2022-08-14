2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 39 professional players who complete four rounds in Northern Ireland, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the ISPS Handa World Invitational prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $139,572. The ISPS Handa World Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $8,252 for 39th place.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties, then again after the third round to the top 35 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week but those cut after three rounds cannot improve in the final round.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

