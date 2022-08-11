2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/11/2022 at 10:04 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $18,000,000 -- not the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $17 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $6.5 million, paying down to $500,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $75 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

POSITION MONEY
1 $18,000,000
2 $6,500,000
3 $5,000,000
4 $4,000,000
5 $3,000,000
6 $2,500,000
7 $2,000,000
8 $1,500,000
9 $1,250,000
10 $1,000,000
11 $950,000
12 $900,000
13 $850,000
14 $800,000
15 $760,000
16 $720,000
17 $700,000
18 $680,000
19 $660,000
20 $640,000
21 $620,000
22 $600,000
23 $580,000
24 $565,000
25 $550,000
26 $540,000
27 $530,000
28 $520,000
29 $510,000
30 $500,000
31 $250,000
32 $236,000
33 $228,000
34 $221,000
35 $214,000
36 $211,000
37 $209,000
38 $208,000
39 $207,000
40 $206,000
41 $205,000
42 $204,000
43 $203,000
44 $202,000
45 $201,000
46 $200,000
47 $199,000
48 $198,000
49 $197,000
50 $196,000
51 $195,000
52 $194,000
53 $193,000
54 $192,000
55 $191,000
56 $190,000
57 $189,000
58 $188,000
59 $187,000
60 $186,000
61-65 $185,000 each
66-70 $175,000 each
71-85 $140,000 each
86-100 $130,000 each
101-125 $120,000 each
126-150 $85,000 each


