COURT DOCUMENTS: LIV Golf players vs. PGA Tour

08/08/2022 at 1:25 pm
On Aug. 3, 2022, 11 LIV Golf players filed lawsuit in United States District Court's Nothern California Division against the PGA Tour. The players are suing the Tour concerning their suspensions issued by the PGA Tour for competing in LIV Golf events and/or signing contracts with the Saudi-backed league.

Here is the filing made by LIV Golf players:

At the same time, three of the 11 players -- Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford -- filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) to be allowed to compete in the first FedEx Cup playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour response, filed Aug. 8, is available here:

