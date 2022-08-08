2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour (and Ladies European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Georgia Hall, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Leona Maguire is at 13-to-2 in a top-heavy odds table.

Linn Grant is at 15-to-2.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner