2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting LPGA Tour

08/08/2022 at 2:08 pm
The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour (and Ladies European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Georgia Hall, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Leona Maguire is at 13-to-2 in a top-heavy odds table.

Linn Grant is at 15-to-2.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Georgia Hall 500
Leona Maguire 650
Linn Grant 750
Ryann O'Toole 2200
Lucy Li 2500
A Lim Kim 2800
Leonie Harm 2800
Maja Stark 2800
Pajaree Anannarukarn 3000
Maria Fassi 4000
Pia Babnik 4000
Stephanie Kyriacou 4000
Allisen Corpuz 4500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 5000
Sarah Kemp 5000
Anne van Dam 5500
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 5500
Wichanee Meechai 6000
Isi Gabsa 6600
Lauren Stephenson 6600
Pornanong Phatlum 6600
Stephanie Meadow 6600
Yu Liu 7000
Amy Olson 7500
Su Oh 7500
Aditi Ashok 8000
Emma Talley 8000
Frida Kinhult 8000
Laura Fuenfstueck 8000
Paula Reto 8000
Ruixin Liu 8000
Ana Palaez 9000
Daniela Darquea 10000
Magdalena Simmermacher 10000
Robynn Ree 10000
Whitney Hillier 10000
Dewi Weber 11000
Lee-Anne Pace 11000
Lydia Hall 11000
Yaeeun Hong 11000

