2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour (and Ladies European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Georgia Hall, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.
Leona Maguire is at 13-to-2 in a top-heavy odds table.
Linn Grant is at 15-to-2.
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Georgia Hall
|500
|Leona Maguire
|650
|Linn Grant
|750
|Ryann O'Toole
|2200
|Lucy Li
|2500
|A Lim Kim
|2800
|Leonie Harm
|2800
|Maja Stark
|2800
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|3000
|Maria Fassi
|4000
|Pia Babnik
|4000
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|4000
|Allisen Corpuz
|4500
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|5000
|Sarah Kemp
|5000
|Anne van Dam
|5500
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|5500
|Wichanee Meechai
|6000
|Isi Gabsa
|6600
|Lauren Stephenson
|6600
|Pornanong Phatlum
|6600
|Stephanie Meadow
|6600
|Yu Liu
|7000
|Amy Olson
|7500
|Su Oh
|7500
|Aditi Ashok
|8000
|Emma Talley
|8000
|Frida Kinhult
|8000
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|8000
|Paula Reto
|8000
|Ruixin Liu
|8000
|Ana Palaez
|9000
|Daniela Darquea
|10000
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|10000
|Robynn Ree
|10000
|Whitney Hillier
|10000
|Dewi Weber
|11000
|Lee-Anne Pace
|11000
|Lydia Hall
|11000
|Yaeeun Hong
|11000