2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jordan Smith, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
John Catlin at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Johannes Veerman is at 20-to-1.
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.
2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jordan Smith
|1000
|John Catlin
|1800
|Johannes Veerman
|2000
|Connor Syme
|2200
|Ewen Ferguson
|2200
|Jens Dantorp
|2200
|Richard Mansell
|2200
|Todd Clements
|2500
|David Law
|2800
|Marcus Kinhult
|2800
|Richard Bland
|2800
|Santiago Tarrio
|2800
|Guido Migliozzi
|3300
|Marcus Helligkilde
|3300
|Jack Senior
|3500
|Wilco Nienaber
|3500
|David Horsey
|4000
|Oliver Farr
|4000
|Chase Hanna
|5000
|Dale Whitnell
|5000
|Deon Germishuys
|5000
|Francesco Laporta
|5000
|James Morrison
|5000
|JC Ritchie
|5000
|John Murphy
|5000
|Niall Kearney
|5000
|Tom McKibbin
|5000
|Adrien Saddier
|5500
|Ashley Chesters
|5500
|Louis De Jager
|5500
|Ben Stow
|6000
|Joachim B Hansen
|6000
|Bryce Easton
|6600
|Stuart Manley
|6600
|Daniel Gavins
|7000
|Dermot McElroy
|7500
|Velten Meyer
|7500
|Angel Hidalgo
|8000
|Craig Howie
|8000
|Gary Hurley
|8000
|Matthew Baldwin
|8000
|Christopher Mivis
|11000
|Conor Purcell
|11000
|Marco Penge
|11000
|Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|11000
|Renato Paratore
|11000
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|11000
|Victor Riu
|11000
|Alejandro Canizares
|12500
|Borja Virto
|12500
|Christopher Feldborg Nielsen
|12500
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|12500
|Hugo Leon
|12500
|Jamie Rutherford
|12500
|Jens Fahrbring
|12500
|Lee Slattery
|12500
|Robin Petersson
|12500
|Alfie Plant
|15000
|Andrew Wilson
|15000
|Christofer Blomstrand
|15000
|Jonathan Thomson
|15000
|Niklas Lemke
|15000
|Richard McEvoy
|15000
|Ryan Lumsden
|15000