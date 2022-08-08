2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
European Tour Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

08/08/2022 at 2:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jordan Smith, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

John Catlin at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Johannes Veerman is at 20-to-1.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jordan Smith 1000
John Catlin 1800
Johannes Veerman 2000
Connor Syme 2200
Ewen Ferguson 2200
Jens Dantorp 2200
Richard Mansell 2200
Todd Clements 2500
David Law 2800
Marcus Kinhult 2800
Richard Bland 2800
Santiago Tarrio 2800
Guido Migliozzi 3300
Marcus Helligkilde 3300
Jack Senior 3500
Wilco Nienaber 3500
David Horsey 4000
Oliver Farr 4000
Chase Hanna 5000
Dale Whitnell 5000
Deon Germishuys 5000
Francesco Laporta 5000
James Morrison 5000
JC Ritchie 5000
John Murphy 5000
Niall Kearney 5000
Tom McKibbin 5000
Adrien Saddier 5500
Ashley Chesters 5500
Louis De Jager 5500
Ben Stow 6000
Joachim B Hansen 6000
Bryce Easton 6600
Stuart Manley 6600
Daniel Gavins 7000
Dermot McElroy 7500
Velten Meyer 7500
Angel Hidalgo 8000
Craig Howie 8000
Gary Hurley 8000
Matthew Baldwin 8000
Christopher Mivis 11000
Conor Purcell 11000
Marco Penge 11000
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 11000
Renato Paratore 11000
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 11000
Victor Riu 11000
Alejandro Canizares 12500
Borja Virto 12500
Christopher Feldborg Nielsen 12500
Gudmundur Kristjansson 12500
Hugo Leon 12500
Jamie Rutherford 12500
Jens Fahrbring 12500
Lee Slattery 12500
Robin Petersson 12500
Alfie Plant 15000
Andrew Wilson 15000
Christofer Blomstrand 15000
Jonathan Thomson 15000
Niklas Lemke 15000
Richard McEvoy 15000
Ryan Lumsden 15000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.