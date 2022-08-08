2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event in Northern Ireland.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Jordan Smith, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

John Catlin at 18-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Johannes Veerman is at 20-to-1.

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with the European Tour and LPGA Tour heading back to Northern Ireland for the concurrent men's and women's events played on two shared courses.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright winner