2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational format is unique on the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, bringing male and female professional golfers together into a tournament running concurrently.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational features male and female events, running at the same time. The field for each separate events is 144 players, with 144 players from the European Tour and 144 players from the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. The players are playing in an even spread between two courses in Northern Ireland: Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club.

ISPS Handa World Invitational format

The ISPS Handa World Invitational format is a 72-hole event. For the first two rounds, the players will go off in threesomes, with men's and women's groups separated but going off in alternating fashion in terms of tee times.

The men will play from their own set of tees, and the women will play from their own set of tees.

Following the first two rounds, a cut will be made to the top 65 players and ties from the 144-player men's field and to the top 70 and ties for the 144-player women's field. The players will be grouped together in similar fashion for the final two rounds, but grouped separately based on standing in the tournament through the prior round. After the third round, there will be a cut in both tournaments to the top 40 players exactly.

The tournament winners will be the players, male and female, with the lowest combined score over the four rounds of the tournament.

Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points will be offer to players for their respective rankings, and the win will be considered official on the winner's home tour for the winner.