2022 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who took the top spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup at the end of the regular season after the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 2022 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 features the top 10 eligible players based on the final results of the FedEx Cup points list through the conclusion of the regular season. Those 10 players earn bonus money for their regular-season performance.

Scheffler, with his four wins on the regular season, took the top spot over Cameron Smith, whose Players and Open victories both netted 600 FedEx Cup points.

Scheffler, however, won the regular-season race by more than 1,000 FedEx Cup points.

Sungjae Im played his way into the top 10 at the regular season-ending event, with the top 10 remaining otherwise unchanged through the final event.

Scheffler won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

2020 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts