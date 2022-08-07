2022 Cazoo Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cazoo Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Callum Shinkwin, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

Shinkwin earned his second-career DP World Tour title, holding off the field for a four-shot win on 12-under 272 after a final round of 1-under 71.

Connor Syme finished alone in second place, while five players finished in a tie for third place and three behind Syme.

Shinkwin won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Cazoo Open recap notes

Shinkwin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 26th completed event of the season.

Shinkwin earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

2022 Cazoo Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details