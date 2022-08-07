2022 Cazoo Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/07/2022 at 7:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Cazoo Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Callum Shinkwin, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

Shinkwin earned his second-career DP World Tour title, holding off the field for a four-shot win on 12-under 272 after a final round of 1-under 71.

Connor Syme finished alone in second place, while five players finished in a tie for third place and three behind Syme.

Shinkwin won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Cazoo Open recap notes

Shinkwin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 26th completed event of the season.

Shinkwin earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

2022 Cazoo Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Callum Shinkwin -12 69 68 65 70 272 €297,500
2 Connor Syme -8 67 73 68 68 276 €192,500
T3 Lucas Bjerregaard -5 71 72 68 68 279 €77,140
T3 David Dixon -5 70 73 69 67 279 €77,140
T3 Julien Guerrier -5 67 68 68 76 279 €77,140
T3 Renato Paratore -5 70 71 72 66 279 €77,140
T3 Andy Sullivan -5 74 67 71 67 279 €77,140
8 Paul Waring -4 74 70 65 71 280 €43,750
T9 Marcus Armitage -3 68 70 76 67 281 €35,466.67
T9 Jazz Janewattananond -3 70 70 72 69 281 €35,466.67
T9 Matti Schmid -3 75 71 66 69 281 €35,466.67
T12 Thomas Detry -2 72 66 76 68 282 €28,350
T12 Nacho Elvira -2 70 70 71 71 282 €28,350
T12 Ewen Ferguson -2 68 71 72 71 282 €28,350
T15 Matthew Baldwin -1 72 70 71 70 283 €24,675
T15 Daan Huizing -1 70 73 72 68 283 €24,675
T15 Mikko Korhonen -1 68 71 70 74 283 €24,675
T18 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia PAR 69 74 70 71 284 €22,137.50
T18 Dale Whitnell PAR 67 72 76 69 284 €22,137.50
T20 Paul Dunne 1 70 71 71 73 285 €19,810
T20 Richard Mansell 1 70 74 73 68 285 €19,810
T20 Eddie Pepperell 1 68 74 70 73 285 €19,810
T20 Robert Rock 1 70 74 71 70 285 €19,810
T20 Johannes Veerman 1 69 68 72 76 285 €19,810
T25 Pep Angles 2 70 75 70 71 286 €15,837.50
T25 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 2 68 74 72 72 286 €15,837.50
T25 Ashley Chesters 2 72 71 69 74 286 €15,837.50
T25 David Howell 2 73 71 68 74 286 €15,837.50
T25 Anton Karlsson 2 70 74 73 69 286 €15,837.50
T25 Espen Kofstad 2 70 68 77 71 286 €15,837.50
T25 Frederic Lacroix 2 70 70 75 71 286 €15,837.50
T25 Ross Mcgowan 2 71 69 73 73 286 €15,837.50
T25 Lee Slattery 2 70 72 72 72 286 €15,837.50
T25 Henric Sturehed 2 72 73 69 72 286 €15,837.50
T35 Zheng-Kai Bai 3 75 70 72 70 287 €12,110
T35 Bryce Easton 3 73 70 68 76 287 €12,110
T35 Oliver Farr 3 72 73 70 72 287 €12,110
T35 Daniel Hillier 3 72 72 73 70 287 €12,110
T35 Garrick Porteous 3 69 74 74 70 287 €12,110
T40 Jorge Campillo 4 70 75 72 71 288 €10,675
T40 Louis De Jager 4 70 73 72 73 288 €10,675
T40 Chase Hanna 4 75 71 70 72 288 €10,675
T43 Stephen Gallacher 5 74 72 75 68 289 €9,100
T43 Marcus Helligkilde 5 71 70 71 77 289 €9,100
T43 Rikard Karlberg 5 71 74 74 70 289 €9,100
T43 David Law 5 72 74 72 71 289 €9,100
T43 Haydn Porteous 5 70 70 78 71 289 €9,100
T43 Ricardo Santos 5 71 73 72 73 289 €9,100
T49 Darren Fichardt 6 69 77 72 72 290 €7,175
T49 Ross Fisher 6 71 75 72 72 290 €7,175
T49 Josh Geary 6 72 72 75 71 290 €7,175
T49 Grégory Havret 6 71 69 74 76 290 €7,175
T49 Jack Senior 6 71 67 78 74 290 €7,175
54 John Catlin 7 70 73 72 76 291 €6,125
T55 Lorenzo Gagli 8 72 71 76 73 292 €5,862.50
T55 Francesco Laporta 8 70 74 73 75 292 €5,862.50
T57 Maximilian Kieffer 9 68 76 77 72 293 €5,512.50
T57 Jeff Winther 9 72 72 73 76 293 €5,512.50
T59 Jacques Blaauw 10 74 70 74 76 294 €5,075
T59 Barclay Brown (a) 10 79 67 71 77 294 €0
T59 Niall Kearney 10 72 73 76 73 294 €5,075
T59 Thorbjørn Olesen 10 72 69 71 82 294 €5,075
T63 Tom Gandy 11 73 70 77 75 295 €4,550
T63 Stuart Manley 11 74 71 71 79 295 €4,550
T63 Dimitrios Papadatos 11 70 76 75 74 295 €4,550
66 Chris Wood 12 71 71 75 79 296 €4,200
T67 Jens Dantorp 14 71 74 79 74 298 €3,937.50
T67 Alfie Plant 14 71 74 75 78 298 €3,937.50
69 Jonathan Thomson 16 73 71 78 78 300 €3,675
70 Greig Hutcheon 20 71 74 77 82 304 €3,500
71 Joachim B. Hansen 21 71 73 77 84 305 €3,325

