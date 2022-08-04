2022 AIG Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps, Peacock

The 2022 AIG Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Muirfield in Scotland. With online streams from NBC and USA Network, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the AIG Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2022 AIG Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, USA Network brings together 28 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, USA Network offers the coverage window.

On Saturday and Sunday, there's uninterrupted coverage on USA Network before going to NBC.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and USA Network apps and websites.

There are no featured groups online, meaning USA Network and NBC are the only coverage outlet this week. NBC coverage can be streamed on Peacock.

2022 AIG Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, August 4

USA Network broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, August 5

USA Network broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m

Saturday, August 6

USA Network broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, August 7