2022 AIG Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on USA Network, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 AIG Women's Open is the fifth major championship of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Muirfield in Scotland, hosting an historic AIG Women's Open for the first time.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the major championship.

The AIG Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with USA Network airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Muirfield.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 AIG Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 AIG Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2022 AIG Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern