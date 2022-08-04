The 2022 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is a bonus pool for the top 10 performers during the PGA Tour's regular season, culminating at the Wyndham Championship, which concludes the regular season. The listing is based on the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

With four wins on the season already, Scottie Scheffler is primed to win the $4 million winner's share of the prize pool.

This is the fourth season for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

For this season, the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse has doubled, with the FedEx Cup going up to $75 million in prize money.

2022 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse, winner's share, prize money payout