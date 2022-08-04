2022 AIG Women’s Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 AIG Women's Open format remains unchanged from 2021, with the major championship remaining in August and being played at Muirfield in Scotland.

The 2022 AIG Women's Open field is 144 players.

The field is made up of a mixture of exempt players, including past champions and top-ranked players from the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.

AIG Women's Open format

The AIG Women's Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, all starting on No. 1 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under LPGA Tour rules. The AIG Women's Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played again and again by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a five-year LPGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into most LPGA events. The winner earns 650 Race to the CME Globe points.