How much money does the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse is a lot of money, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic first-place payout is commensurate with winning an event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic purse is $8.4 million for the event played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

How much money does the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner get?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner's share is $1,512,000 as the first-place payout.

Cameron Davis won $1,350,000 from the $8.4 million purse for his victory in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Bryson DeChambeau won $1,350,000 from the $7.5 million purse in taking the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 75th-place finisher earning $16,380. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 42 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.