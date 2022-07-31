2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ayaka Furue, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Furue won in dramatic fashion, shooting 10-under 62 in the final round to bolt up the leaderboard and earn her first LPGA title after nearly winning in Las Vegas in the LPGA Match Play.

Furue's 21-under 267 total was good enough for a three-shot win over Celine Boutier. Hyo Joo Kim and Cheyenne Knight finished joint third, a shot behind Boutier.

Furue won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open recap notes

Furue picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Furue earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 AIG Women's Open in Scotland.

2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details