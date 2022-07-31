2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/31/2022 at 4:38 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ayaka Furue, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win in a major with a win at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Furue won in dramatic fashion, shooting 10-under 62 in the final round to bolt up the leaderboard and earn her first LPGA title after nearly winning in Las Vegas in the LPGA Match Play.

Furue's 21-under 267 total was good enough for a three-shot win over Celine Boutier. Hyo Joo Kim and Cheyenne Knight finished joint third, a shot behind Boutier.

Furue won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open recap notes

Furue picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Furue earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 75 of 156 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 AIG Women's Open in Scotland.

2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ayaka Furue -21 69 68 68 62 267 $300,000
2 Celine Boutier -18 65 69 67 69 270 $167,294
T3 Hyo Joo Kim -17 67 68 70 66 271 $97,588
T3 Cheyenne Knight -17 69 68 67 67 271 $97,588
T5 Alison Lee -16 67 68 71 66 272 $62,271
T5 Lydia Ko -16 65 65 71 71 272 $62,271
7 Nasa Hataoka -15 68 69 68 68 273 $52,047
T8 Wichanee Meechai -14 69 65 70 70 274 $44,612
T8 Lilia Vu -14 65 67 71 71 274 $44,612
T8 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -14 67 69 66 72 274 $44,612
T11 In Gee Chun -13 70 67 69 69 275 $39,035
T11 Hye-Jin Choi -13 64 71 71 69 275 $39,035
T11 Narin An -13 66 70 69 70 275 $39,035
14 Madelene Sagstrom -12 70 69 73 64 276 $35,318
T15 Ryann O'Toole -11 68 71 73 65 277 $32,529
T15 Xiyu Lin -11 69 72 66 70 277 $32,529
T15 Leonie Harm -11 67 68 67 75 277 $32,529
T18 Minjee Lee -10 67 72 71 68 278 $27,665
T18 Charley Hull -10 70 71 68 69 278 $27,665
T18 Gaby Lopez -10 69 71 69 69 278 $27,665
T18 Bronte Law -10 68 71 70 69 278 $27,665
T18 Georgia Hall -10 66 70 71 71 278 $27,665
T18 Eun-Hee Ji -10 69 64 70 75 278 $27,665
T24 Yuka Saso -9 70 71 72 66 279 $21,005
T24 Moriya Jutanugarn -9 69 74 69 67 279 $21,005
T24 Megan Khang -9 72 68 70 69 279 $21,005
T24 Sei Young Kim -9 69 71 70 69 279 $21,005
T24 Chanettee Wannasaen -9 71 67 70 71 279 $21,005
T29 Chella Choi -8 71 70 70 69 280 $17,101
T29 Patty Tavatanakit -8 76 66 67 71 280 $17,101
T31 Ally Ewing -7 69 70 74 68 281 $14,685
T31 Amy Yang -7 70 68 72 71 281 $14,685
T31 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 68 68 72 73 281 $14,685
T34 Jennifer Kupcho -6 72 68 74 68 282 $12,082
T34 Perrine Delacour -6 73 69 69 71 282 $12,082
T34 Hannah Green -6 72 67 72 71 282 $12,082
T34 Gemma Dryburgh -6 69 73 66 74 282 $12,082
T38 Stephanie Meadow -5 72 71 70 70 283 $10,224
T38 Anna Nordqvist -5 70 73 69 71 283 $10,224
T38 Lauren Stephenson -5 70 72 70 71 283 $10,224
T41 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -4 69 69 77 69 284 $9,268
T41 Carmen Alonso -4 74 67 72 71 284 $9,268
T41 Esther Henseleit -4 72 69 72 71 284 $9,268
T41 Mina Harigae -4 72 67 74 71 284 $9,268
T41 Sanna Nuutinen -4 71 71 68 74 284 $9,268
T41 Andrea Lee -4 67 69 74 74 284 $9,268
T41 A Lim Kim -4 70 71 68 75 284 $9,268
T48 Pia Babnik -3 71 71 73 70 285 $7,714
T48 Johanna Gustavsson -3 77 64 73 71 285 $7,714
T48 Tiia Koivisto -3 72 68 74 71 285 $7,714
T48 Sarah Schober -3 74 69 69 73 285 $7,714
T48 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras -3 70 73 69 73 285 $7,714
T48 Haeji Kang -3 72 68 71 74 285 $7,714
T48 Jeongeun Lee6 -3 70 68 72 75 285 $7,714
T48 Pauline Roussin -3 67 69 73 76 285 $7,714
T56 Sophia Popov -2 70 71 74 71 286 $6,413
T56 Marina Alex -2 72 70 72 72 286 $6,413
T56 Allisen Corpuz -2 71 71 72 72 286 $6,413
T56 Jennifer Chang -2 74 68 69 75 286 $6,413
T56 Emma Grechi -2 73 69 69 75 286 $6,413
T56 Anne van Dam -2 70 69 72 75 286 $6,413
T62 Ariya Jutanugarn -1 74 69 74 70 287 $5,576
T62 Becky Brewerton -1 71 72 73 71 287 $5,576
T62 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 72 67 75 73 287 $5,576
T65 Emily Kristine Pedersen E 69 68 81 70 288 $4,926
T65 Pornanong Phatlum E 69 72 76 71 288 $4,926
T65 Ana Pelaez Trivino E 74 67 75 72 288 $4,926
T65 Jessica Karlsson E 71 70 72 75 288 $4,926
T69 Kylie Henry 1 71 71 75 72 289 $4,368
T69 Kelly Tan 1 72 69 75 73 289 $4,368
T71 Morgane Metraux 3 74 67 77 73 291 $3,996
T71 Jin Young Ko 3 70 71 74 76 291 $3,996
73 Maria Hernandez 6 71 71 78 74 294 $3,718
T74 Arpichaya Yubol 7 72 71 75 77 295 $3,439
T74 Chloe Williams 7 76 66 76 77 295 $3,439

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.