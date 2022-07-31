2022 Hero Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hero Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sean Crocker, who earned the DP World Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Crocker was locked in a tough, see-saw battle all day, and he had just enough for a one-shot win. His closing 68 got him to 22-under 266, which knicked Eddie Pepperell by one.

David Law and Adrian Otaegui finished in joint third place on 19-under total, each a shot ahead of Jens Dantorp and Oliver Hundebøll.

Crocker won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Hero Open recap notes

Crocker earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 25th completed event of the season.

Crocker earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cazoo Open.

2022 Hero Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

