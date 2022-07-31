2022 Hero Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/31/2022 at 4:41 pm
The 2022 Hero Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sean Crocker, who earned the DP World Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Crocker was locked in a tough, see-saw battle all day, and he had just enough for a one-shot win. His closing 68 got him to 22-under 266, which knicked Eddie Pepperell by one.

David Law and Adrian Otaegui finished in joint third place on 19-under total, each a shot ahead of Jens Dantorp and Oliver Hundebøll.

Crocker won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Hero Open recap notes

Crocker earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 25th completed event of the season.

Crocker earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Cazoo Open.

2022 Hero Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sean Crocker -22 63 66 69 68 266 €297,500
2 Eddie Pepperell -21 67 66 69 65 267 €192,500
T3 David Law -19 65 66 70 68 269 €98,875
T3 Adrian Otaegui -19 64 67 70 68 269 €98,875
T5 Jens Dantorp -18 64 67 69 70 270 €67,725
T5 Oliver Hundebøll -18 67 67 69 67 270 €67,725
T7 Søren Kjeldsen -17 66 68 71 66 271 €45,150
T7 Wilco Nienaber -17 71 61 71 68 271 €45,150
T7 Callum Shinkwin -17 69 65 71 66 271 €45,150
T10 Oliver Farr -16 65 67 70 70 272 €33,600
T10 Alvaro Quiros -16 66 71 68 67 272 €33,600
T12 Daniel Hillier -15 66 70 68 69 273 €29,137.50
T12 Daniel Young -15 68 69 67 69 273 €29,137.50
T14 Louis De Jager -14 68 66 68 72 274 €24,675
T14 Masahiro Kawamura -14 68 68 70 68 274 €24,675
T14 Romain Langasque -14 64 68 75 67 274 €24,675
T14 Hurly Long -14 69 69 68 68 274 €24,675
T14 Joël Stalter -14 68 70 71 65 274 €24,675
T19 Victor Dubuisson -13 65 70 67 73 275 €21,000
T19 Jacques Kruyswijk -13 68 68 68 71 275 €21,000
T19 Jesper Svensson -13 70 68 68 69 275 €21,000
T22 Christoffer Bring -12 68 70 72 66 276 €17,937.50
T22 Ross Fisher -12 65 66 72 73 276 €17,937.50
T22 Ryan Fox -12 68 70 71 67 276 €17,937.50
T22 Niall Kearney -12 68 66 72 70 276 €17,937.50
T22 Stuart Manley -12 70 67 70 69 276 €17,937.50
T22 Robert Rock -12 70 66 69 71 276 €17,937.50
T22 Henric Sturehed -12 70 68 69 69 276 €17,937.50
T22 Justin Walters -12 70 66 69 71 276 €17,937.50
T30 Jorge Campillo -11 67 65 76 69 277 €13,109.09
T30 Bryce Easton -11 67 70 71 69 277 €13,109.09
T30 Ewen Ferguson -11 73 61 72 71 277 €13,109.09
T30 Chase Hanna -11 69 69 69 70 277 €13,109.09
T30 David Horsey -11 67 69 70 71 277 €13,109.09
T30 Garrick Porteous -11 68 70 69 70 277 €13,109.09
T30 Jc Ritchie -11 66 69 70 72 277 €13,109.09
T30 Robin Roussel -11 71 66 70 70 277 €13,109.09
T30 Matthew Southgate -11 69 66 73 69 277 €13,109.09
T30 Ben Stow -11 64 69 76 68 277 €13,109.09
T30 Paul Waring -11 72 65 67 73 277 €13,109.09
T41 Grant Forrest -10 68 70 69 71 278 €9,450
T41 Scott Jamieson -10 66 64 75 73 278 €9,450
T41 Francesco Laporta -10 67 70 70 71 278 €9,450
T41 Dimitrios Papadatos -10 66 71 71 70 278 €9,450
T41 Connor Syme -10 65 70 73 70 278 €9,450
T41 Darius Van Driel -10 70 68 70 70 278 €9,450
T41 Oliver Wilson -10 67 71 70 70 278 €9,450
T41 Jeff Winther -10 68 67 72 71 278 €9,450
T49 Josh Geary -9 69 68 74 68 279 €6,850
T49 Aman Gupta -9 69 63 77 70 279 €6,850
T49 Raphaël Jacquelin -9 70 68 69 72 279 €6,850
T49 Adam Keogh -9 67 67 70 75 279 €6,850
T49 Jack Senior -9 71 67 71 70 279 €6,850
T49 Andy Sullivan -9 67 67 76 69 279 €6,850
T49 Jonathan Thomson -9 66 65 75 73 279 €6,850
T56 Matthew Baldwin -7 69 69 71 72 281 €5,600
T56 Tom Gandy -7 65 69 76 71 281 €5,600
T56 Gavin Green -7 67 69 74 71 281 €5,600
T59 Ashley Chesters -6 64 71 77 70 282 €5,162.50
T59 Niklas Lemke -6 68 68 73 73 282 €5,162.50
T61 David Carey -5 71 67 76 69 283 €4,812.50
T61 Graeme Storm -5 67 71 72 73 283 €4,812.50
T63 Frank Kennedy (a) -4 70 68 71 75 284 €0
T63 Alfie Plant -4 68 70 77 69 284 €4,462.50
T63 Brandon Stone -4 69 68 71 76 284 €4,462.50
T66 Adilson Da Silva -3 66 71 74 74 285 €4,025
T66 Oliver Fisher -3 66 72 76 71 285 €4,025
T66 Lukas Nemecz -3 71 67 75 72 285 €4,025
T69 Albin Bergstrom -1 67 71 73 76 287 €3,587.50
T69 Jean Gonnet -1 69 68 78 72 287 €3,587.50




