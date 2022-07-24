2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Trumpp National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie du Plessis
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster field
- 16. Dustin Johnson
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 22. Brooks Koepka
- 25. Louis Oosthuizen
- 29. Bryson DeChambeau
- 32. Paul Casey
- 33. Kevin Na
- 36. Jason Kokrak
- 41. Talor Gooch
- 42. Patrick Reed